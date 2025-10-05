Emmanuel Macron ally Roland Lescure named France's new finance minister

Roland Lescure, a close ally of French President Emmanuel Macron, was appointed finance minister in a new government led by Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu, the Elysee palace said on Sunday.

Former finance minister Bruno Le Maire was appointed defence minister. Several key ministers remained in their post, including Jean-Noel Barrot at the foreign ministry, Bruno Retailleau at the interior ministry and Gerald Darmanin at the justice ministry.

Lescure, who has a left-wing background, and his prime minister now faces the challenge of brokering a compromise on next year's budget in a fractious parliament ahead of an year-end deadline.

Budget talks have grown increasingly fraught, requiring delicate trade-offs between three ideologically opposed blocs in a hung parliament.