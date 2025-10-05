Home / World News / Emmanuel Macron ally Roland Lescure named France's new finance minister

Emmanuel Macron ally Roland Lescure named France's new finance minister

Former finance minister Bruno Le Maire was appointed defence minister

France, France Flag
France Flag (Photo: Reuters)
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 05 2025 | 11:42 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Roland Lescure, a close ally of French President Emmanuel Macron, was appointed finance minister in a new government led by Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu, the Elysee palace said on Sunday. 
Former finance minister Bruno Le Maire was appointed defence minister. Several key ministers remained in their post, including Jean-Noel Barrot at the foreign ministry, Bruno Retailleau at the interior ministry and Gerald Darmanin at the justice ministry. 
Lescure, who has a left-wing background, and his prime minister now faces the challenge of brokering a compromise on next year's budget in a fractious parliament ahead of an year-end deadline. 
Budget talks have grown increasingly fraught, requiring delicate trade-offs between three ideologically opposed blocs in a hung parliament. 
Lecornu's two predecessors were ousted over efforts to rein in France's budget deficit â€” the largest in the euro zone â€” at a time when ratings agencies and investors are closely watching. 
In a bid to win over the Socialists, Lecornu proposed a wealth tax long demanded by the left, while excluding business owners' assets to shield companies and jobs. 
He has also ruled out using special constitutional powers to push the budget through parliament without a vote.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Israel strikes Gaza as Palestinians pin hopes on Trump's peace plan

Mass layoffs will start if shutdown talks 'going nowhere': White House

Gaza war not over despite partial accord: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio

Hundreds of thousands march across Europe in support of Palestinians

Manchester synagogue attacker identified as Briton of Syrian descent

Topics :World NewsFinance ministerFranceEmmanuel Macron

First Published: Oct 05 2025 | 11:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story