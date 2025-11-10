Ester-Loop JV signs pact with Nike for supply of sustainable material

Ester Loop Infinite Technologies, a joint venture of Ester Industries and Canada-based Loop Industries, on Monday announced that it will supply sustainable materials to athletic footwear and apparel brand Nike as part of a multi-year agreement.

Under the agreement, Loop will supply Twist, its virgin-quality circular polyester resin made exclusively from textile waste, establishing Nike as the anchor customer for the Infinite Loop India manufacturing facility which is being constructed in partnership with Ester Industries, a statement said.

