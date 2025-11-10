Home / World News / Ester-Loop JV signs pact with Nike for supply of sustainable material

Ester-Loop JV signs pact with Nike for supply of sustainable material

Loop's Twist resin, a verifiable textile-to-textile solution, will be used to reduce the usage of virgin and recycled flake polyester across Nike's product lines

JOINT VENTURE
Representative Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 10:37 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Ester Loop Infinite Technologies, a joint venture of Ester Industries and Canada-based Loop Industries, on Monday announced that it will supply sustainable materials to athletic footwear and apparel brand Nike as part of a multi-year agreement.

Under the agreement, Loop will supply Twist, its virgin-quality circular polyester resin made exclusively from textile waste, establishing Nike as the anchor customer for the Infinite Loop India manufacturing facility which is being constructed in partnership with Ester Industries, a statement said.

"Nike has signed on as the anchor customer for the Infinite Loop India manufacturing facility multi-year offtake agreement secures supply of Twist, Loop's branded, virgin-quality polyester resin made exclusively from textile waste," it said.

Loop's Twist resin, a verifiable textile-to-textile solution, will be used to reduce the usage of virgin and recycled flake polyester across Nike's product lines.

"Our agreement with Loop Industries marks a pivotal step toward transforming textile waste into high-performance materials. This partnership exemplifies our commitment to scaling sustainable solutions that deliver both environmental impact and product excellence," said Sitora Muzafarova, VP Materials Supply Chain of Nike.

Arvind Singhania, Chairman, Ester Industries Limited, said, "It is a privilege to partner with Nike in advancing their global sustainability ambitions. This partnership reflects the trust and confidence leading multinational brands place in ELITe's ability to deliver verifiable, high-performance recycled materials at scale.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Visa, Mastercard reach revised swipe fee settlement with merchants

Glass skin and snail mucin: South Korea's journey to global beauty power

Thailand halts Trump-brokered deal with Cambodia after landmine blast

Trump's $2,000 'tariff dividend' for Americans may end up costing them more

Court blocks Trump admin bid to limit SNAP food aid payments temporarily

Topics :Ester Industriesjoint ventures in IndiaNike

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 10:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story