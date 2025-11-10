Home / World News / Court blocks Trump admin bid to limit SNAP food aid payments temporarily

Court blocks Trump admin bid to limit SNAP food aid payments temporarily

A panel of the US 1st Circuit Court of Appeals late Sunday denied the administration's request to continue making only partial payments during the government shutdown

food, food items
Volunteers distribute donated food items at a Capital Area Food Bank distribution site in Hyattsville, Maryland. Image: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 1:21 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Peter Blumberg
 
A US appeals court refused to pause a judge’s order requiring the Trump administration to fully fund November food-aid benefits to 42 million eligible Americans.
 
A panel of the US 1st Circuit Court of Appeals late Sunday denied the administration’s request to continue making only partial payments during the government shutdown, while it challenges a lower court judge’s directive to fund the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Programme, or SNAP, at 100 per cent.
 
The Department of Agriculture and other US agencies have argued that the government doesn’t have enough money to cover the entire cost of SNAP benefits for November amid a federal funding lapse.
 
“We do not take lightly the government’s concern that money used to fund November SNAP payments will be unavailable for other important nutrition assistance programs,” Judge Julie Rikelman wrote in the court’s order late Sunday. “But we cannot conclude that the district court abused its discretion in determining that the overwhelming evidence of widespread harm that a stay would cause right now, by leaving tens of millions of Americans without food as winter approaches, outweighed the potential monetary harm to the government.”
 
Signs of a potential resolution to the record-breaking government shutdown emerged over the weekend as a group of moderate Senate Democrats broke with their party leaders to support a deal. The fight over paying SNAP benefits has emerged as a major flash point in the weeks-long standoff.
 
US District Judge John McConnell in Rhode Island on Thursday ordered the administration to tap alternative reserve funds to send states the $8.5 billion to $9 billion needed this month for SNAP as the budget impasse in Congress drags on.
 
The judge said that President Donald Trump’s administration must make all of the funds available to states, finding that the government had failed to comply with his earlier order and that people will go hungry if the funds are not made available.
 
The administration had committed Tuesday to covering 65 per cent of benefits this month after losing an earlier round in court, while warning that the recalculation process was likely to cause weeks or even months of delays. Previously, the administration had pledged to cover only 50 per cent of the payments.
 
“This is a crisis, to be sure, but it is a crisis occasioned by congressional failure, and that can only be solved by congressional action,” the government said in its emergency request for the appeals court to stay McConnell’s order.
 
The Rhode Island State Council of Churches and other groups that filed the lawsuit argued in response that the government was incorrectly claiming that tapping funds from child nutrition programs would put those programs at risk.
 
On the appeals court, Rikelman was appointed by former President Joe Biden, as was a second judge on the panel, Gustavo Gelpi. The third panelist, Chief Judge David Barron, was appointed by Barack Obama.
 
Sunday’s ruling comes after the Trump administration persuaded a US Supreme Court justice Friday to pause McConnell’s order requiring full SNAP funding by that night.
 
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson sent the case back to the 1st Circuit, ordering that a ruling by the appeals court remain on hold for 48 hours. That would give the administration a chance to return to the Supreme Court. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US, China suspend mutual shipping probes as trade talks ease tensions

What is the COP30 climate summit, and why does it matter this year?

Three years after liberation, Ukraine's Kherson battles new kind of siege

S Korea's ousted leader Yoon indicted for flying drones over North Korea

Paris court to rule on former President Sarkozy's bid for early release

Topics :Trump administrationDonald Trump administrationTrump govt

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 1:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story