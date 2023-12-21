Home / World News / EU countries agree on compromise for overhaul of bloc's fiscal rules

EU countries agree on compromise for overhaul of bloc's fiscal rules

EU countries had been negotiating for months a reform of the bloc's fiscal rules limiting debt and deficits for member states, known as the Stability and Growth Pact

The two economic powerhouses had long remained at odds on how to support investment when budget deficits exceed the limits set by the EU.
AP Brussels

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 8:11 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

European Union finance ministers on Wednesday sealed a deal to reform the 27-nation bloc's fiscal rules after France and Germany finally adhered to a compromise.

EU countries had been negotiating for months a reform of the bloc's fiscal rules limiting debt and deficits for member states, known as the Stability and Growth Pact.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The rulebook, which has often proved difficult to enforce and has served as a source of tension, was suspended during the Covid-19 pandemic but should be reactivated next year.

Once this agreement is formalised into a general approach, which should happen very soon, negotiations can begin with the European Parliament so that EU Member States have clarity and predictability on their fiscal policies for the years ahead, said Valdis Dombrovskis, a European Commission executive vice president.

The deal was announced a day after France and Germany reached an agreement on the compromise put forward by Spain, which currently holds the rotating presidency of the Council of the EU.

The two economic powerhouses had long remained at odds on how to support investment when budget deficits exceed the limits set by the EU.

(A) historic agreement, France's Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire wrote on X, formerly Twitter. After two years of intense negotiations, we have new European budget rules!

Key targets from the old Stability and Growth Pact will remain. Under current rules, countries must aim to keep their government deficit below 3% of gross domestic product, and their public debt below 60% of GDP.

The central pillar of the overhaul, laid out by the European Commission, will see member countries get more independence in the design of plans outlining their fiscal targets, measures they might use to address any imbalances and the main reforms and investment they aim to undertake.

The Spanish presidency said the compromise includes extra safeguards to guarantee debt reduction. Countries with debt ratios above 90% will need to cut debt by one percentage point per year. For member states with debt ratios between 60% and 90%, the reduction required will be 0.5% per year.

The rules provide for a transitional regime until 2027 that softens the impact of the increase in the interest burden, protecting investment capacity, the Spanish presidency said.

Earlier this month, thousands of protesters marched in Brussels to protest what they perceive as new austerity measures the reform would bring.

Also Read

India extends UPI services to France, first in Europe after Singapore

Germany beat France 2-1, ending winless run days after removing Hansi Flick

LIVE: Maharashtra's new Deputy CM Ajit Pawar gets Finance and Planning dept

India-France partnership to advance secure Indo Pacific region: PM Modi

Passengers can carry 2 sealed bottles of alcohol per person in Delhi metro

UNSC again delays vote on Gaza aid resolution amid talks to avoid US veto

Warner Bros. Discovery in talks to merge with Paramount Global: Report

Trump's Colorado ballot fight rallies Republicans before key primaries

Suez, a crisis waiting to happen, forces shippers to be ready any moment

Indictment against Hezbollah figure says he helped plan Argentina bombing

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :European UnionFranceFiscal

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 8:11 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Cricket News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story