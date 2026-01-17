Home / World News / EU, Mercosur bloc sign landmark free trade pact after decades of talks

EU, Mercosur bloc sign landmark free trade pact after decades of talks

It also sends a message that South America cultivates diverse trade and diplomatic relations even as US President Donald Trump declares dominance in the Western Hemisphere

European Union, EU
EU-Mercosur free trade deal signed (Representative image from file)
AP Asuncion (Paraguay)
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2026 | 11:04 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

The European Union and the Mercosur bloc of South American countries formally signed a long-sought landmark free trade agreement on Saturday, capping over a quarter-century of torturous negotiations to strengthen commercial ties in the face of rising protectionism and trade tensions around the world.

The signing ceremony in Paraguay's humid capital of Asuncion marks a major geopolitical victory for the EU in an age of American tariffs and surging Chinese exports, expanding the bloc's foothold in a resource-rich region increasingly contested by Washington and Beijing.

It also sends a message that South America cultivates diverse trade and diplomatic relations even as US President Donald Trump declares dominance in the Western Hemisphere.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Trump to levy 10% tariffs on European allies amid push to acquire Greenland

'Hands off Greenland' protests erupt in Denmark against Trump's threats

Khamenei calls Trump 'criminal' as Iran protest death toll crosses 3,000

India in touch with Iran over consular access for 16 detained sailors

China cuts US debt holdings to 17-year low, shifts reserves to gold

Topics :European UnionMercosurFree Trade Agreements

First Published: Jan 17 2026 | 11:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story