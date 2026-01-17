India in touch with Iran over consular access for 16 detained sailors

The Indian Embassy in Tehran said on Saturday that it is actively engaging Iranian authorities to secure consular access and legal assistance for 16 Indian sailors detained after their vessel, MT Valiant Roar, was held by Iran in mid-December 2025.

In a detailed statement, the embassy said: “Around mid-December 2025, Mission was informed about the detention of the vessel MT Valiant Roar by Iranian authorities, with 16 Indian crew-members on board.”

It said the Consulate of India in Bandar Abbas “immediately (on 14 December) wrote to the Government of Iran seeking consular access to the crew” and that the request has since been repeated “numerous times… by diplomatic correspondence and in-person meetings in Bandar Abbas and Tehran, including at the level of the Ambassador.”

The statement added that Iranian authorities were also requested “to allow the crew to communicate with their families in India.” Food, water and legal support arranged The embassy said the Indian mission established contact with the UAE-based company that owns the vessel on December 15 and has since remained in touch with its Iran-based agents. According to the statement, officials pressed the company “to ensure provision of food, water and fuel for the ship, and also to arrange legal representation for the crew in Iranian courts.” When the embassy was informed that supplies on board were running low, it intervened with Iranian authorities.

“Upon being informed by the ship of depleting food and water stocks, the Mission intervened with the Iranian navy to arrange emergency supplies of food and water in early January,” the statement said. It added that the Indian Consulate in Dubai has also been urging the ship-owning company to ensure “legal representation and regular supplies of provisions to the ship.” Judicial process expected The embassy said the case is likely to be taken up through Iran’s judicial system but stressed that diplomatic efforts are continuing. “The matter is expected to be subject to judicial process in Iran. However, the Mission and the Consulate continue to press the Iranian authorities to grant early consular access to the crew, and to ensure expeditious completion of the judicial proceedings,” the statement said.