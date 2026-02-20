EU reviews US Supreme Court decision striking down Trump's tariffs

The European Union is carefully analysing the decision by the US Supreme Court to strike down President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs and will continue to advocate for low tariffs, an EU spokesperson said on Friday.

"We take note of the ruling by the US Supreme Court and are analysing it carefully. We remain in close contact with the US Administration as we seek clarity on the steps they intend to take in response to this ruling," said the spokesperson.

"Businesses on both sides of the Atlantic depend on stability and predictability in the trading relationship. We therefore continue to advocate for low tariffs and to work towards reducing them," added the spokesperson.