EU reviews US Supreme Court decision striking down Trump's tariffs

"We take note of the ruling by the US Supreme Court and are analysing it carefully," said the spokesperson

European Union, EU
Photo: Shutterstock
Reuters Brussels
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2026 | 9:16 PM IST
The European Union is carefully analysing the decision by the US Supreme Court to strike down President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs and will continue to advocate for low tariffs, an EU spokesperson said on Friday.
 
"We take note of the ruling by the US Supreme Court and are analysing it carefully. We remain in close contact with the US Administration as we seek clarity on the steps they intend to take in response to this ruling," said the spokesperson.
 
"Businesses on both sides of the Atlantic depend on stability and predictability in the trading relationship. We therefore continue to advocate for low tariffs and to work towards reducing them," added the spokesperson.
Topics :European UnionTrump tariffsUS Supreme Court

First Published: Feb 20 2026 | 9:16 PM IST

