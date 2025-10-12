Home / World News / EU starts gradual rollout of digital entry-exit system at external borders

EU starts gradual rollout of digital entry-exit system at external borders

The move is aimed at detecting overstayers, tackling identity fraud and preventing illegal migration amid political pressure in some EU countries to take a tougher stance

European Union flag
Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2025 | 10:21 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
European Union member countries began rolling out a new entry and exit system on Sunday at the blocâ€™s external borders, electronically registering non-EU nationals' data.
 
The Entry/Exit System (EES), an automated system that requires travellers to register at the border by scanning their passport and having their fingerprints and photograph taken, will be introduced over six months.
\
The move is aimed at detecting overstayers, tackling identity fraud and preventing illegal migration amid political pressure in some EU countries to take a tougher stance.
 
"The Entry/Exit System is the digital backbone of our new common European migration and asylum framework, European Internal Affairs and Migration Commissioner Magnus Brunner said in a statement.
 
SIX MONTHS TO ADJUST
 
Non-EU citizens will have to register their personal details when they first enter the Schengen area - all EU member countries apart from Ireland and Cyprus, but including Iceland, Norway, Switzerland and Liechtenstein. Subsequent journeys will only require facial biometric verification.
 
The system should be fully operational, with passport stamping replaced with electronic records, on April 10, 2026.
 
"Every third country national who arrives at an external border will undergo identity verification, security screening, and registration in the EU databases," Brunner said.
 
At the Bajakovo border crossing between Serbia and neighbouring Croatia, a EU member state, hundreds of people, many of them Serbians, queued in their cars on Sunday for around 20 minutes before entering booths for fingerprinting and face scanning.
 
"There are five lanes open, so it took us about 20 minutes in line and about two minutes (in the booth) for each of the five of us from the car," said Dalibor Vranic, from Serbia.
 
For British travellers using the Port of Dover, the Eurotunnel terminal at Folkestone or Eurostar terminal at London's St Pancras International, the process takes place at the border before they leave the UK.
 
At Dover and the Eurotunnel terminal, only freight and coach traffic was subject to EES checks from Sunday.
 
Passenger vehicle checks will follow in November at Dover and by the end of the year at Eurotunnel, while the Eurostar at St Pancras was gradually introducing the new process, starting with some business travellers from Sunday.
 
"The UK and EU have a shared objective of securing our borders and these modernisation measures will help us protect our citizens and prevent illegal migration," British Minister for Border Security and Asylum Alex Norris said.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ceasefire holds in Gaza ahead of hostage release, Trump's visit to Israel

Sri Lankan PM Amarasuriya arrives in Beijing, to meet President Xi Jinping

4 people killed, 20 injured in shooting at bar in South Carolina: Report

Inflation beaten, Fed cuts rates, but prices remain high: Donald Trump

UK's finance minister Reeves plans to build bigger budget buffer

Topics :World NewsEuropean Unionborderdigital

First Published: Oct 12 2025 | 10:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story