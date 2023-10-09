Home / World News / EU suspends 'all payments immediately' to Palestinians post Hamas attack

EU suspends 'all payments immediately' to Palestinians post Hamas attack

During an earlier briefing Monday, the EU Commission sought to draw a clear line between Hamas, which it considers a terrorist organisation, and the Palestinian people

AP Brussels
EU foreign ministers are slated to meet in Muscat, Oman on Tuesday to discuss the situation and see what actions should be taken

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 9 2023 | 8:48 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

European Union Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi said Monday the bloc is suspending all payments immediately to the Palestinians because of what he called the scale of terror and brutality during the attacks of Hamas against Israel.

The surprise announcement by Varhelyi came just hours after EU officials stressed that no EU money whatsoever was going to Hamas in the first place and that contacts had been frozen for 16 years. The EU considers Hamas a terror group.

Queries about what the move entailed and whether it would hit all humanitarian aid to Palestinians were not immediately answered.

Varhelyi said that as the biggest donor of the Palestinians, the European Commission is putting its full development portfolio under review, which he said amounted to 691 million euros. It was not immediately clear what funds were included and excluded.

Varhelyi said the measures include that all payments (be) immediately suspended. All projects put under review. All new budget proposals... postponed until further notice.

EU foreign ministers are slated to meet in Muscat, Oman on Tuesday to discuss the situation and see what actions should be taken. Varhelyi's announcement seemed to preempt the discussions.

There can be no business as usual, Varhelyi said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The foundations for peace, tolerance and co-existence must now be addressed. Incitement to hatred, violence and glorification of terror have poisoned the minds of too many, the commissioner wrote.

During an earlier briefing Monday, the EU Commission sought to draw a clear line between Hamas, which it considers a terrorist organisation, and the Palestinian people, who are in need of humanitarian aid.

Also Read

Israel-Palestine conflict: All you need to know about this surprise war

Gaza strip: Understanding the territory, its history, and ongoing conflict

Israel-Palestine war: Here's a look at the history of the conflict

Israel-Hamas war: What is the Iron Dome and how did Hamas breach it?

Israel-Hamas war: What is Hamas and why did it launch an attack on Israel?

Dollar gains against euro in flight to safety on Israel-Palestinian clashes

Israel-Hamas war: Higher shipping costs, premiums may thin exporter margins

Largest Hindu temple outside India opens its doors for public in New Jersey

Israel orders 'complete siege' on Gaza; Cuts off electricity, water, food

Israel-Palestine war: Here's a look at the history of the conflict

Topics :HamasEuropean Unionpayments regulationpayments systemsIsrael-Palestine

First Published: Oct 9 2023 | 8:48 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana Assembly election: Polling on November 30, result on December 3

Rajasthan Assembly election: Polling on November 23, results on December 3

Sports News

Cricket World Cup IND vs AFG: Shubman Gill likely to miss Afghanistan match

Cricket fans lash out at BCCI over World Cup ticket chaos, shoddy planning

India News

Sikkim flash flood: Death toll at 34, IAF begins rescuing stranded tourists

NewsClick row: Delhi HC reserves order on plea by founder against arrest

Economy News

India watching military conflict in Middle East closely, says Hardeep Puri

G20 FMCBG meeting at Marrakesh: All eyes on MDB reform road map

Next Story