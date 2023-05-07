Home / World News / Europe to build satellite constellation akin to SpaceX's Starlink: Report

Europe to build satellite constellation akin to SpaceX's Starlink: Report

A group of European space and telecommunications players have come together to form a partnership to bid on the European Commission's IRIS2 multi-orbit secure satellite constellation

IANS Paris
Europe to build satellite constellation akin to SpaceX's Starlink: Report

2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2023 | 7:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A group of European space and telecommunications players have come together to form a partnership to bid on the European Commission's IRIS2 multi-orbit secure satellite constellation, according to a report.

IRIS2 (Infrastructure for Resilience, Interconnectivity and Security by Satellite) is the European Union's new flagship space programme for a digital, resilient and safer Europe.

Led by Airbus Defence and Space, Eutelsat, Hispasat, SES and Thales Alenia Space, the consortium will also rely on the core team of the following companies: Deutsche Telekom, OHB, Orange, Hisdesat, Telespazio, and Thales, said a media statement.

IRIS2 will deliver resilient and secure connectivity solutions to governments to protect European citizens and will provide commercial services in the interest of European economies and societies, similar to what SpaceX's Starlink offers.

It will also bolster the EU partnership policy by offering its infrastructure abroad.

Last November, EU Commissioner Thierry Breton announced the continent's plans for IRIS2.

The EU aims to provide 2.4 billion euros, with additional contributions expected from the European Space Agency and private investments, Ars Technica reported.

"IRISA establishes space as a vector of our European autonomy, a vector of connectivity and a vector of resilience," Breton said at the time.

"It heightens Europe's role as a true space power. With a clear ambition and sense of direction."

Together, the group will create a state-of-the-art satellite constellation based on a multi-orbit architecture that would be interoperable with the terrestrial ecosystem.

The consortium will encourage start-ups, mid-Caps and SMEs to join the partnership, resulting in a more innovative and competitive European space sector where new business models will emerge, the statement said.

--IANS

rvt/pgh

Also Read

OneWeb satellites soon to offer space-based internet services globally

Elon Musk's Starlink internet service hits 1 mn active paid subscribers

SpaceX gears up to launch internet satellite service Starlink in S Korea

CES 2023: Qualcomm announces 'Snapdragon Satellite' for android smartphones

Nelco withdraws satcom permit application; may apply under New Space Policy

Ukraine conflict: Air raid alerts in Kyiv as multiple blasts rock Crimea

UN's nuclear watchdog growingly worried over Ukraine plant safety

UN assistance mission repeats commitment to stay in Afghanistan amid crisis

In a bid to improve ties, S. Korean, Japanese leaders meet again for summit

Elections in country will take place on same day: Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif

Topics :EuropeSpaceX

First Published: May 07 2023 | 8:07 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story