Why dangerous toys keep flooding EU websites despite strict safety rules

Unsafe toys continue to be widely available on major online marketplaces, even after repeated warnings and stricter rules, according to a report by Toy Industries of Europe (TIE), cited by the Financial Times.

The report said that 86 out of 100 toys it bought online failed safety tests carried out by independent laboratories. The unsafe items included toxic slime, baby rattles with loose metal bells and dolls with easily removable batteries or magnets, which can cause choking or serious internal injuries if swallowed.

TIE purchased products from seven major marketplaces: AliExpress, Amazon Marketplace, Cdiscount, Fruugo, Joom, Shein and Temu. These platforms list items from independent retailers, many of whom ship products directly to EU customers.

Regulatory gaps leave sellers unchecked Under EU law, online platforms are not legally responsible for the goods sold by third-party sellers, many of whom ship directly from China using low-cost postal rates. The report said this loophole allows dangerous toys to slip through. Independent tests found recurring issues such as: • Small, detachable parts that could cause choking • Batteries and magnets that can be easily removed • Toxic or harmful chemicals in toys ALSO READ: Shein's first permanent stores in France spark backlash: What it means New rules requiring non-EU sellers to have a “responsible economic operator” inside the bloc have made little difference, the report said. It also found incorrect or misleading seller information, like a London address listed under France or a Paris address shown as Germany with a Belgian phone number.

Platforms respond to findings Several platforms issued statements after being alerted to the unsafe products: • AliExpress said it takes safety “very seriously” and would act swiftly against violators. • Temu said it treats safety as a priority. • Amazon said it uses strict verification processes, requires third-party lab testing for certain products, and applies “proactive controls”. • Cdiscount said it uses automated filters and strong moderation measures. • Fruugo said it cooperates closely with regulators and removes non-compliant items. France cracks down on Shein France recently launched proceedings to suspend Shein after banned items, including knives and childlike sex dolls were discovered on its platform, Reuters reported earlier this month. The move came shortly after Shein opened its first physical store in Paris.

The French consumer watchdog found the prohibited dolls on November 1, prompting a swift response. The finance ministry said, “On the Prime Minister's instructions, the government is initiating proceedings to suspend Shein for as long as necessary..." How Shein responded Shein said it had sanctioned the sellers involved, introduced a global ban on sex dolls and temporarily suspended its French marketplace to improve checks on third-party sellers. The company’s platform hosts both its own fashion products and items from external sellers, a model critics say is difficult to monitor. Officials warned that if banned products reappear, France may shut down Shein’s entire French website, not just the marketplace.

The controversy triggered public anger, including protests at the brand’s first French store. Local politicians, including Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, accused Shein of harming French businesses. EU plans new customs fees as parcels surge EU customs authorities are struggling with the sheer volume of small packages arriving from abroad, the news report said. More than 4.6 billion parcels enter the bloc each year, about 90 per cent of them from China, Financial Times reported. To tighten checks, the EU will: • Impose customs fees on all packages from early next year, ending exemptions for small parcels