Anthropic's valuation hits $350 bn as Microsoft, Nvidia seal major AI deal

Anthropic’s valuation has surged to about $350 billion, rising sharply from $183 billion in September, after Microsoft and Nvidia together invested $15 billion in the AI company, according to a report by CNBC.

Microsoft announced the new partnership with Nvidia and Anthropic on Tuesday , marking its latest step to diversify its AI strategy. Under the deal, Microsoft will invest up to $5 billion, while Nvidia will put in up to $10 billion. The terms of Anthropic’s next funding round are still being finalised.

A three-way strategic partnership

Microsoft said the alliance with Nvidia and Anthropic is aimed at building a stronger and more diverse AI ecosystem. As part of the deal, Anthropic will buy $30 billion worth of Azure compute capacity and secure additional capacity of up to one gigawatt.

Microsoft and Nvidia have also committed to major financial support for Anthropic, which is emerging as a strong rival to OpenAI, another Microsoft-backed company. Anthropic plans to further scale its fast-growing Claude AI models on Microsoft Azure, using Nvidia hardware. This will give Azure enterprise customers more AI model choices and improved capabilities. This partnership also marks the first time Nvidia and Anthropic are entering a technical collaboration. Both companies will work on model design and engineering, with a focus on performance, efficiency and optimising future Nvidia chips for Anthropic’s workloads. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, in a video message, said, “As an industry, we really need to move beyond any type of zero-sum narrative or winner takes all the hype... the opportunity simply is too big to approach any other way.”

ALSO READ: Is Big Tech betting wrong? Meta's AI pioneer says LLM boom is a dead end Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang said the world is still at an early point in the AI journey. “We’ve admired the work of Anthropic and Dario for a long time... this is the first time we are going to deeply partner with Anthropic to accelerate Claude,” he said. Expanded access to Claude models Microsoft and Anthropic are also widening their existing partnership to bring Claude to more businesses globally. Microsoft Foundry customers will now get access to Anthropic’s top models. Claude Sonnet 4.5, Claude Opus 4.1 and Claude Haiku 4.5.