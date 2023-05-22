Home / World News / European defense ministers meet in Poland to discuss Ukraine's defenses

Defense ministers from 12 northern European countries are meeting to discuss stepping up deterrence and security on NATO's flank and strengthening Ukraine's defenses, ahead of NATO's summer summit

AP Legionowo
Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 3:44 PM IST
Defense ministers and senior defense officials from 12 northern European countries are meeting in Poland on Monday to discuss stepping up deterrence and security on NATO's eastern flank and strengthening Ukraine's defenses, ahead of NATO's summer summit.

They are meeting at military facilities in Legionowo, near Warsaw, as part of the so-called Northern Group - a platform for developing security initiatives for NATO and European Union members.

Officials will also discuss preparation for the July NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, according to Denmark's Acting Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen.

That summit is expected to gauge prospects for Ukraine's membership.

Recently, the US agreed to allow training on American-made F-16 fighter jets, laying the groundwork for their eventual transfer to Ukraine.

Initiated by Britain in 2010, The Northern Group includes The Netherlands, Germany, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, Poland and the three Baltic states.

Germany and Norway are sending deputy defense ministers to the meeting and Iceland will be represented by a Defense Ministry director-general.

Topics :European UnionPolandUkraine

First Published: May 22 2023 | 4:10 PM IST

Next Story