As Trump cuts funding, Europe looks to poach top researchers from the US

A coalition of 12 European governments is pushing for a strategy to attract top-tier researchers from the US, as the country announces deep funding cuts to education and research under President Donald Trump’s administration

In a letter addressed to European Commissioner for Innovation Ekaterina Zaharieva, the governments of France, the Czech Republic, Austria, Slovakia, Estonia, Latvia, Spain, Slovenia, Germany, Greece, Bulgaria, and Romania stressed the urgency of making the European Union a more attractive destination for displaced academics. The letter, seen and reported on by Politico, calls for an “attractivity boom” to provide opportunities for scientists facing “research interference and ill-motivated and brutal funding cuts” in the US.

Europe ready to welcome researchers

While the US is not explicitly mentioned, the letter makes clear references to the deteriorating research climate under the Trump administration. It warns that “freedom of science can be put at risk anywhere and at any time” and urges the European Commission to act swiftly.

French Research Minister Philippe Baptiste confirmed his country’s intent to lead the effort. "It is urgent to organise ourselves to welcome talents who would like or need to leave the United States," he told Politico.

Among the measures proposed are the creation of dedicated research funding, a streamlined immigration framework for incoming scientists, and enhanced partnerships with other leading research nations. The signatory countries have also requested the European Commission to convene a meeting of EU research ministers in the coming weeks to formalise a strategy.

US universities in crisis as funding cuts take toll

Since taking office in January, Trump has drastically reduced government funding for research and education. The US Department of Education has begun slashing nearly half of its workforce, while major universities, including Johns Hopkins University, have cut jobs due to lost federal grants.

Columbia University was the first to suffer a severe financial blow, with the White House terminating $400 million in grants and contracts on March 7, citing allegations of "antisemitic harassment" on campus. This included 400 grants from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) valued at $250 million. The crackdown on the university also led to an Indian PhD student, Ranjani Srinivasan, self-deporting after her student visa was revoked for alleged involvement in pro-Palestine protests.

The University of Pennsylvania was among the latest institutions to be hit, with the Trump administration announcing a $175 million funding cut over its policies allowing transgender women to compete in women’s sports. This move followed the president’s February executive order rolling back National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) regulations that permitted transgender athletes to participate in teams aligned with their gender identity. Despite media reports on this, UPenn stated that they have not yet received any formal report from the government on the matter.

These sweeping funding reductions have forced several research institutions to implement hiring freezes, budget cuts, and even reductions in PhD admissions, raising concerns about the long-term future of US scientific innovation.

European universities intervene

As uncertainty looms over US research funding, European universities could position themselves as a refuge for displaced scientists.

Brussels' Free University (VUB) announced on Monday that it would offer 12 new positions for international researchers, with a particular focus on recruiting scholars from the United States. Similarly, France’s Aix-Marseille University has launched a "Safe Space for Science" initiative, aimed at providing a supportive environment for researchers who feel “threatened or hindered” in their work.