Thursday, March 20, 2025 | 08:28 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Donald Trump to order plan to shut down the US Education Department

Donald Trump to order plan to shut down the US Education Department

Finalising the dismantling of the US education department is likely impossible without an act of Congress, which created the department in 1979

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump has derided the Department of Education as wasteful and polluted by liberal ideology (Photo: Reuters)

AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 8:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order Thursday calling for the shutdown of the U.S. Education Department, according to a White House official, advancing a campaign promise to eliminate an agency that's been a longtime target of conservatives.

The official spoke on the condition of anonymity before an announcement.

Trump has derided the Department of Education as wasteful and polluted by liberal ideology. However, finalising its dismantling is likely impossible without an act of Congress, which created the department in 1979.

A White House fact sheet said the order would direct Secretary Linda McMahon to take all necessary steps to facilitate the closure (of) the Department of Education and return education authority to the States, while continuing to ensure the effective and uninterrupted delivery of services, programs, and benefits on which Americans rely.

 

The Trump adminstration has already been gutting the agency through layoffs and program cuts. The department is working to cut in half its workforce and reduce the Office for Civil Rights and the Institute of Education Sciences, which gathers data on the nation's academic progress.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mark Carney, Canada Prime minister

Canada in talks with EU as it looks to reduce US defence reliance

TSMC

TSMC risks losing lead as Asia's largest company to Tencent amid AI boom

HAPPY, Happiness, smile, smiley

Finland ranks as world's happiest country again, US at worst-ever level

PremiumHow space travel reshapes the body: From muscles to mental health

How space travel reshapes the body: From muscles to mental health

US Fed Rate Cut News,Jerome powell

US Fed holds interest rates steady amid projected growth slowdown

Topics : Donald Trump Donald Trump administration US education

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 20 2025 | 8:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayStocks To BuyLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyGalaxy S25 Edge India LaunchGate Result 2025 outIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon