Home / World News / European Union raises 2025-26 soft wheat crop forecast to 128.2 mn tonnes

European Union raises 2025-26 soft wheat crop forecast to 128.2 mn tonnes

The Commission made upward revisions for Romania and Spain, where plentiful rainfall in recent months has boosted crop conditions

European Union
The Commission kept unchanged its forecast for EU exports of soft wheat in 2025/26 at 29.8 million tons projected in late May.
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 11:40 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The European Commission on Thursday raised its forecast for usable production of common wheat in the European Union in 2025/26 to 128.2 million metric tons from 126.6 million last month, now 15% above the rain-hit 2024/25 crop. 
Like other forecasters, the Commission made upward revisions for Romania and Spain, where plentiful rainfall in recent months has boosted crop conditions. 
It also increased its projection for production of common wheat, or soft wheat, in France, the EU's biggest supplier. The French crop was now pegged at 32.55 million tons against 32.02 million forecast a month ago, the Commission's supply and demand data showed. 
There is nonetheless uncertainty about the size of the French crop after a hot, dry spell this month, though traders expect yield losses to be limited given that most wheat has completed crucial growth phases. 
The Commission kept unchanged its forecast for EU exports of soft wheat in 2025/26 at 29.8 million tons projected in late May. 
However, it lowered its outlook for EU soft wheat stocks at the end of 2025/26 to 8.3 million tons from 9.0 million a month earlier, as a reduced estimate of stocks carried over from this season outweighed the increased harvest forecast for 2025/26. 
The Commission also raised its monthly forecasts for 2025/26 usable production of barley, by 1 million tons to 53.3 million tons, and maize, by 0.8 million tons to 64.6 million tons. 
In oilseeds, it increased its projection for the 2025/26 rapeseed crop to 18.9 million tons from 18.8 million last month.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US economy contracts 0.5% in Q1, worse than earlier two estimates

Salaam New York: Zohran Mamdani & a fusion of 3 cross-continental cultures

US jobless claims dip, but rising benefit rolls hint higher unemployment

US pulls funding from vaccines group; 'ignored the science', says RFK Jr

Young Muslims loved Zohran Mamdani, and their parents listened to them

Topics :European UnionFranceRomaniaSpain

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 11:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story