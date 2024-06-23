Home / World News / Ex-Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia on 'deathbed', says BNP leader Alamgir

A report in The Daily Star said that Khaleda Zia, 78, was rushed to Evercare Hospital here in an ambulance around 3:30 am on Saturday as she suddenly fell ill at her residence, 'Firoza' in Gulshan

The medical board has consistently stated that treating Khaleda's illness here in Bangladesh is not possible, she requires treatment at a multidisciplinary hospital in a developed country," Alamgir said. | Photo: AP/PTI
Press Trust of India Dhaka
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2024 | 9:45 PM IST
Accusing Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of a personal political vendetta against her predecessor and political rival Khaleda Zia, a senior leader from her party on Sunday claimed she is on her "deathbed" as she has been deprived of advance medical treatment abroad.

A report in The Daily Star said that Khaleda Zia, 78, was rushed to Evercare Hospital here in an ambulance around 3:30 am on Saturday as she suddenly fell ill at her residence, 'Firoza' in Gulshan.

Hasina's action is a result of personal political vendetta, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir alleged and said, It's our misfortune that our leader Khaleda Zia is now in critical condition on her deathbed without receiving any (necessary) medical treatment (abroad).

She was quickly admitted to the CCU, where her medical treatment began under the supervision of a medical board.

The BNP leader further alleged that Zia has been imprisoned for a long period due to the vindictiveness of the current oppressive fascist government, the news portal said.

Khaleda, who was the prime minister from 1991 to 1996 and then again from 2001 to 2006, fell ill while staying in Old Dhaka Central Jail, but no medical treatment was provided to her there, he said.

Although she was allowed to stay at home, she is actually under complete confinement and remains imprisoned, he said.

The BNP chief complained repeatedly, but the government did not pay heed and did not provide her with medical care. Later, when she was taken to the hospital (by the jail authorities), she did not receive any proper treatment there either, Alamgir said.

The medical board has consistently stated that treating Khaleda's illness here in Bangladesh is not possible, she requires treatment at a multidisciplinary hospital in a developed country," Alamgir said.

But Sheikh Hasina out of her personal political vendetta has denied Khaleda access to better medical treatment to kill her and to remove her from politics, he alleged.

Topics :BangladeshPolitics

First Published: Jun 23 2024 | 9:44 PM IST

