Ex-New York official charged as 'secret agent' for Chinese government

The United States Justice Department has filed charges against Linda Sun, a former top aide to New York Governor Kathy Hochul, accusing her of engaging in illegal political activities on behalf of the Chinese government.

Sun, 41, who was appointed Hochul's deputy chief of staff in 2021 and previously served under former Governor Andrew Cuomo, now faces serious federal charges that have sent shockwaves through political circles.

Allegations of misconduct and money laundering

The indictment accuses Sun and her husband, Christopher Hu, 40, of using her influential government position to benefit China, while enriching themselves in the process.

According to federal prosecutors, Sun acted as an undisclosed agent for the Chinese government, while Hu facilitated the laundering of millions of dollars in kickbacks, leading to significant personal gain.

Christie Curtis, acting assistant director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), said in a press release: “Linda Sun, a former New York State government employee, acted as an undisclosed agent of the Chinese government while her husband, Christopher Hu, facilitated the transfer of millions of dollars in kickbacks for personal gain.”

National security threats and ongoing investigations

The charges against Sun and Hu are part of a broader crackdown by the Justice Department on what it views as increasing national security threats from China.

The indictment alleges that Sun violated the Foreign Agents Registration Act by failing to disclose her relationship with the Chinese government and further accuses her of visa fraud, alien smuggling, and involvement in a money laundering conspiracy. Hu faces charges related to money laundering, bank fraud conspiracy, and identity theft.

Federal prosecutors have detailed how the couple allegedly laundered millions for China, using the proceeds to purchase luxury properties and high-end vehicles, including a $4.1 million property in Manhasset, New York, and a $2.1 million condominium in Honolulu, Hawaii. The indictment also highlighted their plan to buy a 2024 Ferrari using the ill-gotten gains.

The accusations extend to Sun’s alleged role in facilitating invitations for Chinese officials to travel to the United States and arranging meetings with New York State leaders.

She is also accused of providing Chinese representatives with official New York State proclamations without proper authorisation, while simultaneously blocking similar meetings with Taiwanese officials. This action, according to the indictment, aligns with Beijing’s longstanding “one China” policy, which denies Taiwan's sovereignty.

US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, Breon Peace, stated in a news release, “The illicit scheme enriched the defendant’s family to the tune of millions of dollars. While appearing to serve the people of New York as Deputy Chief of Staff within the New York State Executive Chamber, the defendant and her husband actually worked to further the interests of the Chinese government.”

Growing concerns of Chinese interference in US affairs

The arrests of Sun and Hu have added to the Justice Department’s recent efforts to address what it perceives as increasing interference by China. In recent weeks, the department also indicted a New York resident accused of acting as an agent for China’s Ministry of State Security, as well as two individuals accused of running a clandestine “secret police station” in New York City.

China has consistently refuted allegations of foreign espionage and interference. However, the latest charges against a former top aide in New York’s government have raised fresh concerns about the extent of China’s influence in American political affairs.