Exicom announces entry into UK, Europe, plans to strengthen distribution

As part of its global expansion strategy, Exicom has identified Europe as a key market for its home charging and business solutions, the company said in a statement

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2023 | 8:30 PM IST
Power management solutions provider Exicom on Tuesday announced its entry into the UK and Europe markets and said it plans to strengthen its distribution channel and will provide EV chargers through direct sales channels.

As part of this, the company, which has strong presence in India, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East, also rolled out a range of scalable and user-friendly DC fast chargers at the London EV show, according to a release.

The company said as it enters the UK market through the London EV Show 2023, its primary aim is to simplify EV charging, guaranteeing its reliability and future adaptability, aligning with the UK government's vision of achieving zero-emission vehicles by 2035.

The nearly three decade-old Indian firm operates under two business verticals -- electric vehicle charger solutions for home and businesses while the and second vertical focuses on critical power solutions business, wherein the company services critical digital infrastructure -- providing crucial power and EV charging solutions in over 15 countries across the globe.

As part of its global expansion strategy, Exicom has identified Europe as a key market for its home charging and business solutions, the company said in a statement.

With many governments and especially UK favouring faster adoption of electric mobility, the demand for innovative home charging solutions and fast charging stations is higher than ever, said Exicom CEO Anant Nahata.

"We are thrilled to introduce our new range of Harmony DC chargers which fit a variety of use cases and are convenient to operate. Our SPIN Home chargers are compact, connected and compliant with UK smart charging regulations. With the expansion of our operations in Europe, we hope to play a key role in enabling low carbon society in these markets," Nahata stated.

These DC chargers are suitable for installation at fuelling stations, retail locations, highways and commercial premises to charge electric fleets, the company said.

The company claims of having the largest market share in India and a robust presence in Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

Topics :UKEuropeElectric Vehicles

First Published: Nov 28 2023 | 8:30 PM IST

