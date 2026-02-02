Expiry of nuclear treaty should alarm the world, says Dmitry Medvedev

Senior Russian security official Dmitry Medvedev has warned of the danger of letting the last US-Russian nuclear arms control treaty expire this week without any understanding of what comes next, suggesting it would speed up the “Doomsday Clock”.

The New START treaty, signed in 2010 by US President Barack Obama and Medvedev, who served as Russia’s president from 2008 to 2012, limited the number of deployed strategic nuclear warheads to 1,550 on each side. It is due to expire on February 5, barring a last-minute understanding between Moscow and Washington.

US President Donald Trump has indicated he will let the treaty expire without accepting an offer from Moscow to voluntarily extend its caps on deployments of strategic nuclear weapons - powerful arms with a long range and high yield.