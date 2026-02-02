FAA supports Trump's attacks on Canada over airplane certifications

By Danny Lee and Leen Al-Rashdan

The US Federal Aviation Administration said it expects other countries’ aviation authorities to accept its certifications, as President Donald Trump threatens Canada over certification of Gulfstream jets.

“Our concern is whether or not sufficient resources are being applied to US products equal to the resources that we’re applying to certify foreign products,” FAA administrator Bryan Bedford said on the sidelines of the Changi Aviation Summit on Monday in Singapore. “So we just want a level playing field.”

Trump last week threatened Canada with a 50 per cent tariff on its country’s planes sold in the US along with stripping globally recognised safety permits from aircraft made in Canada. He complained Ottawa hasn’t yet approved certain jets made by Gulfstream, a unit of General Dynamics Corp., that have already been certified by the FAA.