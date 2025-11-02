Home / World News / Explosion at Harvard Medical School intentional, no injuries reported

Explosion at Harvard Medical School intentional, no injuries reported

The Boston Fire Department determined that the explosion was intentional and officers did not find additional devices in a sweep of the building, police said

A university police officer who responded to a fire alarm tried to stop two unidentified people who ran from the Goldenson Building before going to where the alert was triggered, university police said in a statement. (Photo: ANI/Representative)
AP Boston
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2025 | 11:12 PM IST
There was an explosion early Saturday at Harvard Medical School that appears to have been intentional, but no one was injured, authorities said.

A university police officer who responded to a fire alarm tried to stop two unidentified people who ran from the Goldenson Building before going to where the alert was triggered, university police said in a statement.

The Boston Fire Department determined that the explosion was intentional and officers did not find additional devices in a sweep of the building, police said.

Police released grainy photos of two people wearing face coverings and what looked like sweatshirts.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

World NewsHarvardSchoolsexplosion

First Published: Nov 02 2025 | 11:12 PM IST

