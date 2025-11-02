Home / World News / Trump to host Syrian President Al-Sharaa in historic White House visit

Trump to host Syrian President Al-Sharaa in historic White House visit

The official, who was not authorised to comment publicly about the yet to be formally announced engagement, said that the meeting is expected to take place Nov 10

Donald Trump, Ahmed al-Sharaa
Trump met with al-Sharaa in Saudi Arabia in May in what was the first encounter between the two nations' leaders in 25 years and one that could serve as a turning point for Syria as it struggles to emerge from decades of international isolation.
AP West Palm Beach (US)
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2025 | 11:11 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

President Donald Trump will host Ahmad al-Sharaa for talks, a first-ever visit by a Syrian president to the White House, an administration official said Saturday.

The official, who was not authorised to comment publicly about the yet to be formally announced engagement, said that the meeting is expected to take place Nov 10.

Trump met with al-Sharaa in Saudi Arabia in May in what was the first encounter between the two nations' leaders in 25 years and one that could serve as a turning point for Syria as it struggles to emerge from decades of international isolation.

The meeting, on the sidelines of Trump's get-together with the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council, marked a major turn of events for a Syria that is still adjusting to life after the over 50-year, iron-gripped rule of the Assad family.

Al-Sharaa once had a $10 million US bounty on his head.

Under the nom de guerre Abu Mohammed al-Golani, al-Sharaa had ties to al-Qaida and joined insurgents battling US forces in Iraq before entering the Syrian war. He was even imprisoned by US troops there for several years.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

OPEC+ set to agree on another modest increase in crude oil output targets

Microsoft to grow headcount 'with leverage' post-AI layoffs, says Nadella

Canada, Philippines to sign pact to boost drills, deter China's aggression

Russia launches new nuclear submarine carrier of 'doomsday missile'

10 injured in stabbing attack on train in UK's Cambridgeshire, 2 arrested

Topics :Donald TrumpSyriaUSWhite House

First Published: Nov 02 2025 | 11:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story