Home / World News / Eye on China: Australia plans biggest defence shake-up since World War II

Eye on China: Australia plans biggest defence shake-up since World War II

Australia's military is not "fit for purpose" as it currently stands, the Defence Strategic Review released on Monday found

Bloomberg
Eye on China: Australia plans biggest defence shake-up since World War II

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 10:29 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A government review of Australia’s military readiness has recommended sweeping changes to the defense forces, as the country adjusts to a rapidly changing strategic environment in the Indo-Pacific region. 
Australia’s military is not “fit for purpose” as it currently stands, the Defence Strategic Review released on Monday found. It recommended the government reprioritise spending toward purchasing long-range missiles and military drones, while boosting domestic defense manufacturing. “This is a watershed moment for defense policy in our country’s history,” Defence Minister Richard Marles said. The review found Australia faces a “radically different” strategic environment including a military build-up by China that is “the largest and most ambitious” by any country World War II.  All this is happening as the US, for 80 years the dominant regional player, is no longer the “unipolar leader of the Indo-Pacific.”  China Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said that her nation hoped “some countries do not use China as an excuse to expand their military capabilities and hype up China threat, which is groundless.”

Topics :ChinaAustralia

First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 10:29 PM IST

Also Read

India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 2 Stumps: Lyon's 8-64 demolishes IND to 163

What can India gain from the trade pact with Australia?

T20 World Cup Final Highlights: Australia complete 2nd hattrick of titles

How reliable is India's China trade data?

Are the rising Covid-19 cases in China a worry for India?

Gaining momentum: World military spend hits all-time high of $2.24 trillion

India and China need to prepare for ageing populations, says UN

UN secy general welcomes temporary relocation of UN staff in Sudan

Pak-Canadian journalist Tarek Fatah passes away after prolonged illness

Musk's TruthGPT sparks buzz among Twitter influencers: Report

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story