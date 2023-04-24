Musk's TruthGPT sparks buzz among Twitter influencers: Report

Elon Musk's announcement of AI-powered chatbot TruthGPT, a ChatGPT alternative, has generated significant buzz among Twitter influencers, as evidenced by a sharp increase in discussions during the third week of April 2023, according to leading data and analytics company GlobalData.

"Twitter influencers are hailing the chatbot to pose a challenge to the existing offerings from industry giants such as Microsoft and Google," said Smitarani Tripathy, Social Media Analyst at GlobalData.

"Many influencers are expressing hope that Musk will create a human-centric AI model that prioritises ethical considerations and advocates for the betterment of humanity, ultimately shaping a more responsible and sustainable future," she added.

Some of the popular influencers also shared their opinions.

Patrick Henningsen, Producer at 21st Century Wire Media, tweeted, "an alternative approach to AI is needed to avoid the destruction of humanity".

Moreover, Ben Goertzel, Co-Founder and CTO at OODA, said: "We need TruthGPT, but we also need something far beyond TruthGPT, we do need systems that use logic to understand the truth in ways that LLMs don't, but we also need systems that understand deeper human truths including trans-rational and spiritual human truths".

In February, Musk for the first time tweeted that what we need is a "TruthGPT."

The revelation comes as the billionaire has created a new company called X.AI which will promote artificial intelligence (AI) in the ChatGPT era.

Incorporated in Nevada, Texas, the company has Musk as the only listed director, and Jared Birchall, director of Musk's family office, as secretary, according to a filing.

Musk aims to create an AI firm to take on Microsoft-backed OpenAI.

