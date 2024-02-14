Home / World News / Falling US Fed rate cut bets keep gold below $2,000 level, palladium up 7%

Falling US Fed rate cut bets keep gold below $2,000 level, palladium up 7%

Spot gold was down 0.2% to $1,988.08 per ounce as of 9:53 a.m. EST (1453 GMT) - its lowest price since Dec. 13. Bullion fell about 1.4% on Tuesday

Photo: Unsplash
Reuters

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 10:16 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Gold prices extended their dip and traded below the key $2,000-per-ounce level on Wednesday, a day after hotter-than-expected US inflation data prompted investors to lower bets for early Federal Reserve interest rate cuts, while palladium jumped 7%.

Spot gold was down 0.2% to $1,988.08 per ounce as of 9:53 a.m. EST (1453 GMT) - its lowest price since Dec. 13. Bullion fell about 1.4% on Tuesday.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

US gold futures slipped 0.3% to $2,000.90/oz.

"Gold is trading lower on the heat of the CPI data. It's going to be hard for gold to rally because part of its rally north of $2,000 was on the expectation of Fed rate cuts coming sooner," said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.

The catalyst for gold to trend even lower would be more confirmation that the Fed might not be able to cut rates soon, he added.

Data on Tuesday showed US consumer prices rose more than expected in January, at a 3.1% annual rise, above economists' forecast in a Reuters poll for a 2.9% increase.

Traders now see three 25-basis-point rate cuts in 2024, down from four, in line with the Fed's "dot plot" released in December. The US central bank may wait until June before cutting rates.

Higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding bullion.

Investors will now focus on US retail sales and producer price index data due to be released on Thursday and Friday, respectively. At least five Fed officials are due to speak this week.

Spot palladium jumped 6.8% to $922.56 and platinum rose 2.1% to $889.68. Earlier this month, palladium prices had fallen below those of sister metal platinum for the first time since April 2018.

"Physical consumers are likely buying palladium on dips as prices have been trending lower for the last several months," said Daniel Ghali, commodity strategist at TD Securities.

Silver gained 0.2% to $22.13.

A break below current levels could trigger further declines in silver, while a rebound would help solidify technical support at $22, Kinesis Money said in a note.

Also Read

Last date to apply for new Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) tranche today: Details

Gold price dips Rs 110, silver falls Rs 700, trading at Rs 75,000 per kg

Gold price climbs Rs 220 to Rs 63,270, silver rises Rs 300 to Rs 76,500

Gold price climbs Rs 220 to Rs 63,710, silver rises Rs 300 to Rs 79,500

Gold price unchanged at Rs 63,490, silver rises Rs 200 to Rs 79,200

PM Modi inaugurates Hindu temple BAPS in Abu Dhabi, offers prayers

PM Modi, UAE counterpart launch Bharat Mart for promoting Indian MSMEs

Uber unveils $7 bn stock buyback plan first for company, shares up 4.6%

Sony plans IPO for financial arm in Oct 2025 after PS5 sales falter

Maldives deports 186 foreigners, including 43 Indians, on visa violations

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :United StatesUS Federal ReserveGold commoditiesGlobal economy

First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 10:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story