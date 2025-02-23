Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / FDA begins to rescind firings, calls some probationary staff back to work

FDA begins to rescind firings, calls some probationary staff back to work

Some of the calls were made to former employees in the Center for Devices and Radiological Health, the office responsible for overseeing medical devices and digital health products

FDA
It’s unclear how many terminations will be reversed as some FDA employees are required to return to the office starting Monday | Photo: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2025 | 7:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Nyah Phengsitthy
  The FDA late Friday started reversing termination notices for some employees that were laid off, informing workers to return to work after mass firings a week ago. 
The employees, who are considered probationary, started receiving calls Friday evening and Saturday morning from the Food and Drug Administration’s human resources department, according to three people familiar with the calls that were granted anonymity to speak freely. The agency informed the employees that they will receive computer and network access by Monday.
 
Some of the calls were made to former employees in the Center for Devices and Radiological Health, the office responsible for overseeing medical devices and digital health products. The center was reportedly hit hard with layoffs, which immediately faced push back from the device industry.
 
It’s unclear how many terminations will be reversed as some FDA employees are required to return to the office starting Monday. The FDA and the US Department of Health and Human Services did not immediately respond to request for comment.
 
The call backs come after thousands of federal employees were terminated from their jobs in response to President Donald Trump’s executive order seeking to shrink the federal workforce.

Also Read

FDA staff reviewing Musk's Neuralink among the employees fired by DOGE

Lupin receives USFDA approval to market its generic HIV medications

Indian pharma improves compliance with USFDA; fewer OAI cases in 2024

FDA proposes new testing guidelines to ensure asbestos-free cosmetics

US FDA declines to approve injection form of J&J's lung cancer drug

 
Many of the layoffs across the government began shortly after the order, affecting health agencies including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the National Institutes of Health, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, and other areas across HHS.
 
The FDA’s termination notices targeted workers under a probationary period and said the employee was “not fit for continued employment” because their “ability, knowledge and skills do not fit the Agency’s current needs,” according to the email from acting chief human capital officer Jeffery Anoka that was obtained by Bloomberg Law.
 
The emails told employees they will be placed on administrative leave and receive four weeks of pay.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Justice dept heads tell staff not to reply to Musk's demand for job details

USDA scholarship for students at historically Black colleges suspended

'We're draining the swamp,' says Trump on his deportation programme

Musk gives federal workers 2 days to justify their jobs or risk dismissal

Shooting at Air Force Base in New Mexico kills airman, injures another

Topics :Donald TrumpUS Food and Drug Administrationlayoffjob cutTrump administration

First Published: Feb 23 2025 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story