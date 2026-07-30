Federal Reserve's 'hawkish hold' muddies path for stocks and bonds

Investors searching for clarity from a newly led US Federal Reserve were ​disappointed on Wednesday, warning that the central bank’s mixed messages on the outlook for interest rates could unsettle stocks and bonds and increase the risk of market volatility.

The Fed kept interest rates unchanged in a target range of 3.50 per cent to 3.75 per cent. The vote drew three ??dissents from the 12-member panel, leading analysts to characterise the decision as a “hawkish hold” that leaves the door open to

future rate hikes.

With President Donald Trump’s new Fed chair, Kevin Warsh, abandoning the practice of holding investors’ hands through forward guidance, markets have entered a new paradigm. Investors are now combing through economic data for any signal of the Fed’s next move, a dynamic that many say could trigger sharper bouts of volatility.

Markets headed into the meeting pricing in a roughly 36 per cent chance of a rate hike, making it the most uncertain Fed decision since December 2018, according to Deutsche Bank. “Each meeting we’re ​now building more uncertainty around it than the last,” said JP Powers, chief investment officer at RWA Wealth Partners. “It looks like September now —maybe we’re building to that crescendo — but we’ll have to ​see how the data shakes out now over the interim.” US consumer inflation slo­wed to 3.5 per cent in June but remains well above the Fed’s 2 per cent target. At the same time, renewed US-Iran tensions, which escalated again this month, threaten another oil-driven rebound in price pressures. In a press briefing after the meeting, Warsh said officials were not committing to any immediate action, but stressed that policymakers “will not he­sitate to act” at upcoming meetings if price pressures fail to ease.

Yet as Warsh fielded reporters’ questions, concerns about policy uncertainty were compounded by a more fundamental issue: whether the Fed chair has a clear and coherent roadmap for returning inflation to ​the 2 per cent goal that he said remains the hard target. Calvin Tse, head of US strategy and economics at BNP Paribas, said a jump in long-term Treasury yields on the news was a clear message from the market to ‌Warsh that he should act. “If he is tough on inflation as he says, why has he not already acted? That seems to be the question,” he said.

Following the ​meeting, futures markets briefly priced in a 77 per cent chance of a September rate increase before pulling back to about 57 per cent by late Wednesday, according to the CME’s FedWatch tool, with about 35 basis points of hikes expected by the end of 2026. The Fed decision weighed on US stocks, while shorter-dated Tr­ea­sury yields fell as investors unwound earlier bets on a July rate increase that had been assigned an unusually high probability before the policy meeting. A “hawkish hold” is typically a headwind for stocks because it signals borrowing costs could ​remain elevated longer than investors had anticipated, analysts said. Some investors also worry that delaying action now could ultimately force the Fed into more aggressive tightening later. The prospect of additional rate hikes can also curb risk-taking and make safer assets such as money market funds and shorter-dated Treasuries such as bills more attractive relative to equities.