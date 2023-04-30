Home / World News / Federal Reserve seen boosting rates even as economic risks build in US

The Federal Open Market Committee is expected to boost the benchmark lending rate target by another quarter percentage point on Wednesday

Bloomberg
6 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2023 | 10:24 AM IST
By Vince Golle and Craig Stirling

Federal Reserve policymakers are about to extend their year-long campaign of raising interest rates to beat back still-stubborn inflation, even as risks to the US economy build.
The Federal Open Market Committee is expected to boost the benchmark lending rate target by another quarter percentage point on Wednesday, marking the 10th consecutive increase going back to March of last year. While officials’ efforts have helped to reduce price pressures in the US economy, inflation remains well above their goal.
At the same time, first-quarter growth figures this past week pointed to an economy that’s downshifting. The monthly jobs report on Friday will give a sense of how labor demand — a key support for the economy — is holding up.


The week may, however, end on a propitious note. Data out of Colombia on Friday may show inflation slowed for the first time in 11 months from March’s 13.34%, perhaps even below 13%. With that, inflation in all five of Latin America’s big targeting economies would be falling simultaneously once again for the first time since April 2020.
--With assistance from Andrea Dudik, Robert Jameson, Malcolm Scott and Sylvia Westall.


Topics :Federal ReserveUSAInflation rise

First Published: Apr 30 2023 | 10:24 AM IST

