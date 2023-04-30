Home / India News / LIVE news: PM Modi's 100th 'Mann Ki Baat' address today to go global

LIVE news: PM Modi's 100th 'Mann Ki Baat' address today to go global

The 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ will be broadcasted today at 11 AM. The live broadcast of the programme will be aired in the UN's Trusteeship Council Chamber. BJP sources told the news agency PTI that the party will make arrangements at around four lakh places, including abroad, for people to hear Modi's address, with party president JP Nadda overseeing the entire exercise to make it a "historic" success. In all Raj Bhawans, official residences of governors, and the homes of chief ministers from the BJP or its allies, arrangements have been made for eminent citizens to listen to the programme. Studies have shown that over 100 crore people have connected to 'Mann Ki Baat' at least once, it speaks directly to people, celebrates grassroots-level changemakers and achievements of people and has influenced people towards positive actions. A survey by IIM Rohtak said there were 23 crore regular listeners of 'Mann Ki Baat' and 96 per cent of the population was aware of the radio programme. The Union ministry of tourism has planned "100 days of action" to mark the 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast.  The ministry will celebrate the 100th episode through its Yuva Tourism Clubs. The ministry has constituted 30,000 Yuva Tourism Clubs till date, it said, adding that it proposes to increase the number to 50,000 in the 100 days starting May 1.Read More

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.1 on the Richter Scale hit Jammu & Kashmir today at 5:15 am

Chardham Yatra update

Operation Kaveri: 7th outbound flight carrying 229 passengers departs from Jeddah

Locals & environmental activists holds protest in Pune against the Pune riverfront development (RFD) project

Chardham Yatra update

Chardham Yatra stopped by Srinagar Police as a precautionary measure due to bad weather at Kedarnath & Badrinath.There are adequate arrangements for staying in Srinagar, and the passengers will not face any kind of problem. Passengers are being appealed to continue their journey when the weather clears up: Ravi Saini, SHO Srinagar
 

Operation Kaveri: 7th outbound flight carrying 229 passengers departs from Jeddah

Locals & environmental activists holds protest in Pune against the Pune riverfront development (RFD) project

100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' to be screened at Indian High Commission in London

The Indian High Commission in London, UK will at 6:30 am on Sunday host a special screening of the 100th episode of PM Modi's "Mann Ki Baat".
 
"@HCI_London is hosting a special screening of #MannKiBaat tomorrow at 06:30 am. #MannKiBaatAt100. Tune in for the 100th Maan Ki Baat on 30th April 2023," the Indian High Commission in London tweeted on Saturday.
 
Union Minister of Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on Saturday told ANI: "#MannKiBaat is an iconic feature in itself. I think, it's for the first time in the history of our memory that any Head of Govt had chosen to address his countrymen regularly month after month without break. He did so far 100 episodes."

Chardham Yatra stopped by Police as a precautionary measure due to bad weather at Kedarnath & Badrinath

