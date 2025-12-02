Female suicide bomber targets Pak paramilitary HQ in Balochistan; 6 killed

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

A female suicide bomber of the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) blew herself up at the entrance of the headquarters of a paramilitary force in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, triggering a prolonged gunfight in which six militants were killed, security officials said on Tuesday.

The attacker detonated herself at the main entrance of the Frontier Corps (FC) headquarters in Nokundi town of Chagai district on Sunday night, the officials said.

The BLA later identified the bomber as Zinata Rafiq and released her photograph.

Following the explosion, six militants attempted to storm the headquarters.

Three were shot dead near the entrance after an extended exchange of fire, while the remaining three managed to enter the compound before being encircled by FC personnel. The security officials said the three have been killed as well.