First image of US spacecraft Odysseus' landing spot on Moon viral: See pic

"Odysseus completed its landing at 80.13S and 1.44E at a 2579 m elevation. After travelling more than 600,000 miles, Odysseus landed within 1.5 km of its intended Malapert A landing site," the Intuitive Machines said in a post on Monday on the social media platform 'X' and shared images.

Following the landing, the company said in a press briefing on Friday that the lander has "quite a bit of operational capability." The statement followed as concerns were raised that Odysseus probably tipped while landing and ended up on its side instead of landing upright.

The company's latest update revealed that the lander is able to communicate with flight controllers. "After understanding the end-to-end communication requirements, Odysseus sent images from the lunar surface of its vertical descent to its Malapert A landing site, representing the furthest south any vehicle has been able to land on the Moon and establish communication with ground controllers," Intuitive Machines said.

Odysseus carries a range of scientific and technological payloads of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) as well as other commercial customers and aims to send back data for better understanding of the Moon's atmosphere, its surface and other aspects.