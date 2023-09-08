Home / World News / FM holds meeting with US Treasury Secretary, discusses G20 priorities

FM holds meeting with US Treasury Secretary, discusses G20 priorities

The bilateral meeting took place a day ahead of the G20 Leadership Summit beginning on Saturday here

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2023 | 6:55 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday held a bilateral meeting with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and discussed G20 priorities.

The bilateral meeting took place a day ahead of the G20 Leadership Summit beginning on Saturday here.

"FM Smt. @nsitharaman and Secretary Ms. @SecYellen discussed key #G20 priorities and bilateral cooperation between the two democracies to address pressing global economic and financial issues," the finance ministry said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Yellen on Thursday had said Russia's war against Ukraine has led to the needless loss of lives and stands in direct contradiction to everything the G20 stands for.

"We will rally our partners to maintain our collective economic support for Ukraine as well as impose severe costs on Russia," she had said in a post on X on Thursday.

"As @POTUS said last year, India is one of America's indispensable partners. This will be my 4th visit to India in 10 months and our ties are stronger than ever. Bilateral trade between our two countries reached an all-time high last year, and we expect it to grow even further," Yellen had said.

Sitharaman also held a meeting with Nigerian Minister of Finance and Economy Adebayo Olawale Edun and Nigerian Minister of Budget and National Planning Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, against the backdrop of the G20 Leaders Summit.

The Ministers discussed issues of mutual interest in several areas.

"FM Smt. @nsitharaman conveyed India's continued support to people of Nigeria in their development trajectory through Indian lines of credit, cooperation between Central Banks, collaboration with NITI Aayog @NITIAayog and exchange on best practices," the finance ministry said in a post on X.

Minister Edun appreciated the rich contribution of Nigerian citizens of Indian origin in the development of the Nigerian economy, it said.

Also Read

Embellished trees, floral works: New Delhi gets ready for G20 Summit

Heading to India with a clear focus, says Rishi Sunak ahead of G20 Summit

G20 Summit: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge not invited to President's dinner

Day 1 G20 Summit 2023: Schedule, meetings, key events, and other highlights

G20 Summit Joint Communique decoded: Why is consensus among members matters

World Bank's G20 report on India's DPI testament to rapid progress: PM Modi

High-income nations of G20 fall drastically short on climate action: Oxfam

Finland's govt survives no-confidence vote over 2 right-wing ministers

India or Bharat? Panic reactions, distraction tactics, says Rahul Gandhi

It's special as son-in-law of India: Rishi Sunak on visit to Delhi for G20

Topics :G20 summitFinance ministerUnited StatesUS Treasuries

First Published: Sep 08 2023 | 6:55 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partner

Quick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of Bastar

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New Delhi

India gets ready to host G20 amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Economy News

'India needs to grow at 8-9% for 20 yrs to become developed nation by 2047'

Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer

Next Story