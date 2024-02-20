Home / World News / Foreign ministers of Sweden, Latvia arrive in Delhi for Raisina Dialogue

Foreign ministers of Sweden, Latvia arrive in Delhi for Raisina Dialogue

Earlier, Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis arrived in New Delhi to attend the Raisina Dialogue

Sweden's Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom and Latvia's Foreign Minister Krisjanis Karins arrived in India on Tuesday to attend the Raisina Dialogue set to be held in New Delhi from February 21-23.

The Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, stated that the two leaders were extended a warm welcome in Delhi.

In a post on X, Randhir Jaiswal stated, "Greetings to our esteemed guests arriving for #RaisinaDialogue2024! FM @TobiasBillstrom of Sweden & FM @krisjaniskarins of Latvia arrive to a warm welcome in New Delhi."

Earlier, Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis arrived in New Delhi to attend the Raisina Dialogue.

Raisina Dialogue is India's flagship conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics, committed to addressing the most challenging issues facing the global community.

The ninth edition of Raisina Dialogue is set to be held in Delhi from February 21-23. It is being organised by Ministry of External Affairs in collaboration with the Observer Research Foundation.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will be the chief guest and keynote speaker at the 9th Raisina Dialogue in Delhi. Ministers, National Security Advisors, senior officials and representatives of industry, technology, finance and other sectors from more than 100 nations will participate in the Raisina Dialogue.

According to a video posted by Randhir Jaiswal on X, the thematic pillars of Raisina Dialogue are - "Tech Frontiers: Regulations and Realities, Peace with the Planet: Invest and Innovate, War and Peace: Armouries and Asymmetries, Decolonising Multilateralism: Institutions and Inclusion, The Post-2030 Agenda: People and Progress."

In a post on X, Randhir Jaiswal stated, "RaisinaDialogue2024 - 's premier conference on geopolitics & geoeconomics is back with its 9th edition this year. Feb 21-23, 2024 Theme - Chaturanga: Conflict / Contest | Cooperate | Create Know more about the conference.

