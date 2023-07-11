Home / World News / Foreign Secy arrives in Colombo ahead of Sri Lankan Prez's India visit

Foreign Secy arrives in Colombo ahead of Sri Lankan Prez's India visit

Wickremesinghe will embark on a two-day visit to India on July 21 during which he is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, officials here said on Sunday

Press Trust of India Colombo
Vinay Mohan Kwatra

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2023 | 9:46 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra has arrived here on a two-day official visit to Sri Lanka to take stock of several Indian projects and make arrangements for Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe's upcoming trip to India.

Kwatra landed at Bandaranaike International Airport here on Monday night. Officials said Kwatra would assess several Indian projects in multiple sectors which are in the pipeline and prepare the ground for Wickremesinghe's visit to India.

Wickremesinghe will embark on a two-day visit to India on July 21 during which he is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, officials here said on Sunday.

They said Wickremesinghe will finalise the implementation of several Indian projects related to power and energy, agriculture, and maritime issues in the island nation ahead of his departure for New Delhi.

This will be Wickremesinghe's first visit to India after being appointed President of the cash-strapped country last year following the ouster of Gotabaya Rajapaksa in a people's uprising in July.

Wickremesinghe has laid emphasis on good relations with India and made it a major plank of his foreign policy.

Wickremesinghe's visit to India has been on hold for several months after a formal invitation was delivered to him by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in January this year.

The visit comes as Sri Lanka's weak economy shows signs of improvement.

Sri Lanka was hit by an unprecedented financial crisis in 2022, the worst since its independence from Britain in 1948, due to a severe paucity of foreign exchange reserves. India offered Sri Lanka an economic lifeline with dedicated credit lines for fuel and essential items.

The island nation, which declared its first-ever credit default in mid-April last year, secured a bailout of USD 2.9 billion from the IMF in March this year, spanning over 4 years subject to reforms being put in place.

Also Read

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe to visit India on July 21

Sri Lanka concludes debt restructuring talks with Japan: Wickremesinghe

EAM likely to visit Lanka on Jan 19; talks on debt restructuring expected

Indian travel association to help in boosting tourist flow to Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka default: A bad bank would help the nation fix its finances

Trump lawyers to delay pretrial conference in classified documents case

Tourists received no safety warnings before New Zealand volcano killed 22

US President Biden to meet Ukrainian counterpart at Nato summit: Report

S Korea shoppers stock up salt as Japan plans to releases Fukushima water

Sri Lanka default: A bad bank would help the nation fix its finances

Topics :Ranil Wickremesinghesri lankabilateral ties

First Published: Jul 11 2023 | 9:46 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story