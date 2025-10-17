Former Japanese PM Murayama, known for 1995 wartime apology, dies at 101

Japan's former Prime Minister Tomiichi Murayama, who was known for his 1995 Murayama statement apologising to Asian victims of his country's aggression, died Friday. He was 101.

Murayama died at a hospital in his hometown Oita, southwestern Japan, according to a statement from Mizuho Fukushima, the head of Japan's Social Democratic Party.

As head of what was then known as the Japan Socialist Party, Murayama led a coalition government from June 1994 to January 1996.

The apology he issued as prime minister on Aug 15, 1995, marking the 50th anniversary of Japan's unconditional surrender ending World War II, is seen as Japan's main expression of remorse for its wartime and colonial past.