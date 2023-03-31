Home / World News / Former President Trump to be arraigned Tuesday to face New York indictment

Former President Trump to be arraigned Tuesday to face New York indictment

Former President Donald Trump is set to be arraigned on Tuesdsay after his indictment in New York City, court officials said on Friday

New York
Former President Trump to be arraigned Tuesday to face New York indictment

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2023 | 9:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Former President Donald Trump is set to be arraigned on Tuesdsay after his indictment in New York City, court officials said on Friday.

Trump's surrender will usher in the unprecedented scenario of a former US commander-in-chief being arrested and arraigned.

Trump's indictment, announced on Thursday, came after a grand jury probe into hush money paid during the 2016 presidential campaign to squelch allegations of an extramarital sexual encounter. The indictment itself has remained sealed, as is standard in New York before an arraignment.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and denounced the investigation as a scam, a persecution, an injustice and a political low blow aimed at damaging his 2024 presidential run. He is a Republican; the district attorney who oversaw the inquiry, Alvin Bragg, is a Democrat.

No ex-president has ever been charged with a crime before, so there's no rulebook for booking one. Trump has Secret Service protection, so agents would need to be by his side at all times.

Indeed, Trump was asked to surrender on Friday, but his lawyers said the Secret Service needed more time to make security preparations, two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

Even for defendants who turn themselves in, answering criminal charges in New York generally entails at least several hours of detention while being fingerprinted, photographed, and going through other procedures.

Topics :Donald TrumpUnited StatesNew York City

First Published: Mar 31 2023 | 9:32 PM IST

Also Read

Why has Donald Trump been indicted and can he run for 2024 elections?

Law officials in New York discuss security in case of Trump indictment

US House committee to release Trump's personal tax returns for 6 yrs

Fifa World Cup: Why are players wearing Batman-style facemasks in Qatar?

Writer who accused Trump of rape files upgraded lawsuit in New York

Key inflation gauge tracked by Federal Reserve slowed in February

Pakistan's forex reserves fall to less than a month's import cover

Fed-favored inflation gauge rises by les than forecast, spending moderates

China rolls over $2 bn as loan to Pakistan: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar

Fed slowdown expectations drive gold towards second quarterly rise

Next Story