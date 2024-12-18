Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Foxconn approaches Nissan to take controlling stake as Honda eyes merger

Foxconn approaches Nissan to take controlling stake as Honda eyes merger

News of Foxconn's interest emerged as Honda Motor Co. and Nissan announced they have entered potential merger talks, which would better position the combined company to face competitive challenges

Nissan
It’s not clear whether Nissan has engaged in substantial discussions with Foxconn, or already rebuffed the Taiwanese company’s approach | Photo: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2024 | 12:03 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Reed Stevenson 
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., the Taiwan-based manufacturer of iPhones and other electric products known as Foxconn, has approached Nissan Motor Co. to take a controlling stake, a person with knowledge of the matter said.  
Foxconn, which has been investing heavily in factories to build electric vehicles, would be interested in the entirety of the maker of Pathfinders, Sentra sedans and GTR supercars — not just the Japanese firm’s plants and equipment, the person said, asking not to be identified because the proposal isn’t public.
 
It’s not clear whether Nissan has engaged in substantial discussions with Foxconn, or already rebuffed the Taiwanese company’s approach. A spokesperson for Nissan declined to comment. A representative for Foxconn wasn’t immediately available for comment.
 
News of Foxconn’s interest emerged as Honda Motor Co. and Nissan announced they have entered potential merger talks, which would better position the combined company to face competitive challenges around the world, including in China, where both automakers are suffering. The Nikkei reported that Foxconn’s interest in Nissan accelerated the two Japanese companies’ efforts out of fears that Nissan may be vulnerable to a takeover by the Taiwanese firm. 

More From This Section

Trump sues Iowa newspaper, alleges fraud in pre-election polling results

US Fed set to cut key rate but consumers might not benefit anytime soon

Opec+ fears US oil rise as Trump aims to deregulate energy sector

Israel's borders shifted throughout history, acts in Syria may reshape them

Congress set to vote on expanding US investment restrictions in China

 
Honda is considering several options that may also involve a capital tie-up or the establishment of a holding company, Executive Vice President Shinji Aoyama said on Wednesday. 
 
Reports of the potential deals cap a tumultuous month for Nissan, which has seen a steep drop in profitability, a falling share price, management overhaul and a new restructuring plan. Nissan stock jumped as much as 24 per cent, the most on record, on the back of the possible Honda merger news.
 
For Foxconn, taking a controlling stake in a Japanese firm wouldn’t be unprecedented. In 2016, it took a two-thirds stake in electronics maker Sharp Corp., handing it a number of benefits including a well-known consumer electronics brand, LCD display production capacities and intellectual property. It has been reducing that interest slowly over time but is still the top shareholder.
 
Japanese business publication Diamond Online reported Foxconn’s proposal earlier Wednesday.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Tata Electronics targets tech giants Microsoft, Dell for client expansion

Foxconn is likely to open its second-largest battery plant in Tamil Nadu

Global manufacturing footprint to shield from Trump's tariffs: Foxconn

Foxconn tells India recruiters to remove marital status in iPhone job ads

Foxconn buys Rs 267 cr worth equipment to make iPhone 16 Pro in India

Topics :FoxconnNissan Motor CoHonda Motormerger

First Published: Dec 18 2024 | 12:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story