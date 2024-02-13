Home / World News / France accuses Russia of disinformation campaign in key election year

France accuses Russia of disinformation campaign in key election year

French foreign ministry officials said in a media briefing that Russia has stepped up efforts to manipulate information and spread deception

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
AP Paris

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 8:15 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

French government officials on Monday accused Russia of operating a long-running online manipulation campaign against Ukraine's Western backers in the lead up to the second anniversary of Moscow's military invasion of its neighbour.

French foreign ministry officials said in a media briefing that Russia has stepped up efforts to manipulate information and spread deception, targeting Kyiv's allies in the West, including Poland, Germany and France.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

They referred to messages on social media platforms such as X, formerly Twitter, and websites like Sputnik as "massive in scope" and "complex in structure".

The aim of Russia's disinformation campaign remains the same, officials said: To amplify Russia's success in the Ukraine war, justify its invasion, discredit and diminish Ukraine's military resistance and undermine civilians' resilience in the face of daily attacks on cities and towns, and fracture Western support for Ukraine's military and slow if not stop supply with weapons Kyiv.

Officials say Russia's disinformation campaign goes beyond the war in Ukraine. In a year of high-stake elections in the UK, the European Union and the US, French officials say Russia is working to confuse and scare voters, discredit some candidates and support others, and disrupt mega sporting events such as the Paris Olympics and the European soccer championship in Germany.

The ministry also accused Russia of being behind the stencilling of Jewish stars last November on walls in Paris and its suburbs, causing alarm about the safety of France's Jewish community, the largest in Europe.

Last month, French defence officials said France, a staunch ally of Ukraine, had been a target of a Russian disinformation campaign following President Emmanuel Macron's reaffirmation of support for Kyiv.

Last year, the French agency responsible for fighting foreign digital interference, Viginum, said it has monitored the alleged operation since soon after Russia invaded its neighbour and that France was one of several European countries targeted. It said it traced the campaign to Russian individuals, companies and "state entities or entities affiliated to the Russian state".

The agency detected a mirror website mimicking the French Foreign Ministry's and intervened with "protective and preventive measures", Viginum said in a report last year.

Also Read

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

Maldives' ruling coalition deployed anti-India sentiments during 2023 polls

UGC NET Answer Key 2023: NTA releases response sheets, objection window

Madhya Pradesh Assembly election: Who are the key candidates from Congress?

Musk's X is biggest purveyor of disinformation, EU official claims

Pak elections: Nawaz, Bilawal eye new alliance to run federal govt

Biden pushes for six-week fighting pause in Israel-Hamas hostage deal

Farmers' discontent threatens election year upsets around the world

Has Pakistan's military finally lost its influence over country's fate?

SoftBank-backed Eruditus plans to shift to India from Singapore for IPO

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Vladimir PutinRussiaFranceElectionsdemocracy

First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 8:15 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story