Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / France charges Telegram CEO Pavel Durov with child pornography, drug crimes

France charges Telegram CEO Pavel Durov with child pornography, drug crimes

Telegram is also facing accusations of not cooperating with authorities by withholding information, engaging in money laundering

Pavel Durov, Telegram CEO
Pavel Durov (Photo: Bloomberg)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 1:33 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
France on Thursday brought charges against Telegram chief executive Pavel Durov, accusing him of offenses involving the messaging app, such as permitting child pornography and drug trafficking. French authorities prohibited Durov from departing the country after he was released on bail.

The French investigation centres on Telegram's complicity in several crimes, including operating an online platform that facilitated the organised distribution of child pornography, drug trafficking, and fraud, according to prosecutor Laure Beccuau.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Telegram faces accusations of not cooperating with the French authorities by withholding information, engaging in money laundering, and offering cryptographic services to criminals, the statement revealed.

Durov was arrested on August 24, at Le Bourget airport near Paris in connection with the "organised crime" investigation. He was subsequently released on a Euro 5 million bail with the condition that he remains in France and reports to a police station twice a week. Preliminary charges related to the investigation have been brought against him, with the initial charge involving complicity in managing an online platform to facilitate illegal activities by an organised group.

According to a report by news agency AP, preliminary charges under French law suggest that magistrates have significant grounds to believe a crime may have occurred. Nonetheless, they are permitting additional time for further investigation before any sentencing is carried out.

Telegram has called the allegations as "absurd", stating that Durov has "nothing to hide".

More From This Section

China to continue with low-carbon electricity reforms: Energy regulator

Israeli army kills five more West Bank militants, including local commander

Chinese regional banks' investment revenues soar even as lending falters

Threat of war with Israel redefines 'normal' life in Lebanon's Beirut

US NSA Sullivan hold talks with top Chinese military official in Beijing


Durov is under investigation for suspected "serious acts of violence" against one of his children during a period when he and his former partner, the child's mother, were in Paris. This former partner also lodged a separate complaint against Durov in Switzerland last year, according to media reports.

(With agency inputs)
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news updates: Delhi Court extends ex-IAS trainee Puja Khedkar's interim protection from arrest

Lawyer for Telegram CEO Pavel Durov dismisses allegations as absurd

Telegram 'Black Swan event' shows risk in crypto deals as Durov detained

French authorities issue preliminary charges against Telegram CEO Durov

Are tech executives responsible for what happens on their platforms?

Topics :TelegramBS Web ReportsFrancegambling

First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 1:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story