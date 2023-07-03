Home / World News / Turmoil in France continues as grandmother of slain teen calls for peace

Turmoil in France continues as grandmother of slain teen calls for peace

The 17-year-old teen was shot and killed by a police officer on June 27 during a routine traffic check in Nanterre in Paris

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: ANI twitter

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2023 | 3:22 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The grandmother of Nahel M, the 17-year-old boy who was shot and killed by a police officer, has called for peace after days of unrest in France over his fatal shooting.
Identified as Nadia, the grandmother of the teen in a telephone interview with French news broadcaster BFM TV, said, “The people who are breaking things right now, I tell them: stop it.”

She said that she was not angry at the police in general and only angry at the officer who killed her grandson. She expressed faith in the justice system of the nation.
Violence erupted in France after Nahel, a delivery driver, was shot and killed by a police officer on June 27 in a Paris suburb during a traffic check. The death of the teen unleashed tensions between residents setting barricades on fire and the police firing tear gas.

On Saturday, hundreds of people rallied at Nanterre’s grand mosque in Paris to express their support to the family as the teenager was buried.
Rioters damaged and ransacked shops, burned cars, and clashed with 45,000 police officers sent across the country to quell France’s worst social upheaval in years. Rioters have torched 2,000 vehicles since the start of the unrest and over 200 police officers have been injured.

The French government said that 875 people were arrested on Thursday and 1,311 people on Friday night. The police said that around 200 people were arrested nationwide on Saturday.
Following an initial investigation, local prosecutor Pascal Prache said that Nahel was driving in the bus lane and when the police officers tried to stop him, he drove through a red light. Nahel then got stuck in traffic and the police officers approached his car.

Prache said that the teen was killed by a single shot that went through his left arm and chest. He determined that the necessary conditions for the lawful use of the weapon were not fulfilled. As a result, the police officer responsible for the fatal shooting in Nanterre will face an investigation for voluntary homicide.
To maintain public order in the country, the French government deployed 45,000 officers. However, despite these efforts, instances of violence erupted in Marseille, Lyon, Pau, Toulouse, Lille, and certain parts of Paris, including Nanterre.

French President Emmanuel Macron appealed to parents to keep their children off the streets and blamed the influence of social media for aggravating the situation.
French law enforcement agencies possess a higher number of firearms per capita compared to other advanced economies.

According to data from the Small Arms Survey, an independent research organisation headquartered in Geneva, approximately 500,000 firearms are in the possession of French police officers, resulting in a ratio of 765 guns per 100,000 civilians. This ratio surpasses that of the US.

Also Read

Hockey World Cup Crossover Hlts: Korea upset Argentina, Germany beat France

Gujarat riots documentary: BBC's motives are less clear

The Paris Club: Here is all you need to know about the group of creditors

Another man pees on female passenger's blanket aboard AI Paris-Delhi flight

Air India buys 470 aircraft from Airbus, Boeing at Paris air show

Israel launches major operation in West Bank, at least seven killed

French rioting appears to slow on 6th night after teen's death in Paris

PM Modi to host Jinping, Putin, other leaders at virtual SCO summit

AstraZeneca's cancer drug shows more potential over chemotherapy: Study

Debt-trapped Pakistan set to become fourth biggest IMF borrower: Report

Topics :Paris riotspolice violenceFranceParisEmmanuel Macron

First Published: Jul 03 2023 | 3:22 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story