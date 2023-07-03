Home / World News / French rioting appears to slow on 6th night after teen's death in Paris

French rioting appears to slow on 6th night after teen's death in Paris

In all, according to the Interior Ministry, there were 157 arrests overnight, out of a total of 3,354 arrests in all since June 27, and two law enforcement stations were attacked, among other damage

AP Paris
Across France, 297 vehicles were torched overnight along with 34 buildings

Last Updated : Jul 03 2023 | 3:01 PM IST
Unrest across France sparked by the police shooting of a 17-year-old appeared to slow on its sixth night, but still public buildings, cars and municipal trash cans were targeted nationwide by fires and vandalism overnight into Monday.

In all, according to the Interior Ministry, there were 157 arrests overnight, out of a total of 3,354 arrests in all since June 27, and two law enforcement stations were attacked, among other damage.

Around 45,000 officers were deployed nationwide to counter violence fuelled by anger over discrimination against people who trace their roots to former French colonies and live in low-income neighbourhoods.

Nahel, the teenager killed last Tuesday, was of Algerian descent and was shot in the Paris suburb of Nanterre.

Across France, 297 vehicles were torched overnight along with 34 buildings.

A 24-year-old firefighter died of a heart attack while responding to a blaze in an underground garage that spread to the apartment building above, according to a statement from Paris police. The cause of the fire was under investigation, the statement said.

A burning car stuck the home of the mayor of the Paris suburb L'Hay-les-Roses over the weekend, an unusually personal attack amid the backdrop of fires and vandalism targeting police stations and town halls.

French President Emmanuel Macros has blamed social media for the spread of the unrest and called on parents to take responsibility for their teenagers. Eric Dupond-Moretti, the justice minister, told France Inter radio that parents who abdicated that responsibility either through disinterest or deliberately would be prosecuted.

He was cautious when asked whether he thought the protests had eased definitively.

Mayor Vincent Jeanbrun said his wife and one of his children were injured and criticised the government for doing too little, too late and said blaming social media or parents was papering over a bigger problem.

The base ingredients are still there. For several years now, all summer long, explosives go off that keep people from sleeping, that make them crazy, he told BFM television on Monday. We are powerless summer after summer.

First Published: Jul 03 2023 | 3:01 PM IST

