The trip to Paris was part of Zelenskyy's weekend-long whirlwind tour of several major European allies, ahead of an expected major Ukrainian counteroffensive against Russia

France to send more tanks, armoured vehicles to Ukraine amid Russia war

Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 8:50 AM IST
France has promised to deliver many additional light tanks and armoured vehicles to Ukraine amid its ongoing conflict with Russia and also to train Ukrainian forces how to operate them, Al Jazeera reported.

This came right after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy flew into France late on Sunday and joined French President Emmanuel Macron for a working dinner at the Elysee Palace in Paris.

"In the coming weeks, France will train and equip several battalions with tens of armoured vehicles and light tanks including AMX-10RC," the two leaders announced following almost three hours of talks in a joint statement on Monday, according to Al Jazeera.

The trip to Paris was part of Zelenskyy's weekend-long whirlwind tour of several major European allies, ahead of an expected major Ukrainian counteroffensive against Russia.

Zelenskyy stated in Berlin on Sunday that Kyiv and its allies might make a Russian defeat "irreversible" as early as this year after getting a new USD3 billion military package from Germany, according to Al Jazeera.

In Paris, Macron reiterated that France will continue to support Ukraine with political, monetary, humanitarian, and military aid for as long as it is required.

Apparently, French AMX-10RCs vehicles can move quickly across the battlefield and switch positions due to their fast speed and mobility.

Russia Ukraine Conflict Ukraine civil war France

First Published: May 15 2023 | 11:13 AM IST

