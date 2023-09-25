Home / World News / France will end its military presence in Niger, pull ambassador: Macron

France will end its military presence in Niger, pull ambassador: Macron

He noted that France's military presence in Niger was in response to a request from Niger's govt at the time

AP Paris

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2023 | 7:22 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

French President Emmanuel Macron said Sunday that France will end its military presence in Niger and pull its ambassador out of the country after its democratically elected president was deposed in a coup.

France has maintained some 1,500 troops in Niger since the July coup and refused a request by the new junta for its ambassador to leave. With tensions mounting, Macron said that he told the ousted President Bazoum on Sunday that France has decided to bring back its ambassador, and in the coming hours our ambassador and several diplomats will return to France. And we will put an end to our military cooperation with the Niger authorities.

He noted that France's military presence in Niger was in response to a request from Niger's government at the time.

Also Read

Niger crisis: Govt asks Indian nationals to leave 'as soon as possible'

Niger junta expels French Ambassador Sylvain Itte as tensions mount

West African defence chiefs mull response to Niger coup, meeting concludes

Support for Niger at risk as military takeover threatens stability: Blinken

Niger army on standby to hit back after coup bid, says presidency

Canadian leader apologises for honouring man who fought for Nazis

Amid row over visa denial to players, China calls for better bilateral ties

Russia's Lavrov to visit North Korea in Oct as part of follow-up measure

Fantastic job done on G20: Mexico Foreign Minister congratulates India

Ex-Wagner commander arrested in Norway over attempt to cross into Russia

Topics :Emmanuel MacronFranceNiger

First Published: Sep 25 2023 | 7:22 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Apple outpaces Samsung to become largest smartphone exporter from India

Apple's iPhone 15 goes on sale today, long queues outside Mumbai store

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youth

Court rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Parliament special session: Rajya Sabha passes women's reservation Bill

Parliament special session LIVE: LS logged 132% productivity, says Om Birla

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says official

India unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities

Next Story