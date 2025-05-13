WATCH: Freed by Hamas, US-Israeli hostage reunites with family in Israel

Israeli-American soldier Edan Alexander has been released by Hamas after 19 months in captivity and reunited with his family in Israel. The 21-year-old was captured on 7 October 2023, while serving in the Israeli army near the Gaza border.

Israel paused military operations in Gaza for several hours on Monday to facilitate the transfer. Alexander was handed over to Red Cross officials in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis and then transferred to Israeli authorities before being reunited with his family in southern Israel.

Videos showed Alexander smiling as he embraced his parents and siblings at an Israeli military base.

A senior Hamas official told the BBC the release was a goodwill gesture aimed at advancing ceasefire negotiations ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit to the region on Tuesday.

He added that Israel would continue its military campaign in Gaza and that there would be no ceasefire.

President Trump also congratulated Alexander’s family following the release.

ALSO READ: Only 21 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza now believed to be alive, says Trump Alexander is believed to be the last known living US citizen held by Hamas. His family thanked President Trump in a statement and urged Israeli leaders and negotiators to continue efforts to secure the release of the remaining 58 hostages.

Hostage freed amid war tensions

Hamas stated that the release was also intended to support the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza. Israel has blocked aid into the territory for 70 days, which humanitarian organisations have warned may constitute a war crime.

Israel resumed military operations in Gaza on 18 March 2025, following the end of a two-month ceasefire. Alexander is the first hostage to be released since then.

ALSO READ: Palestinian president slams Hamas as 'sons of dogs', urges hostage release Israeli officials have also indicated plans to intensify operations if no deal is reached during President Trump’s visit. These plans reportedly include maintaining a permanent military presence in Gaza, displacing Palestinian residents, and taking over aid distribution — steps slammed by the UN and aid agencies.

Israel to discuss hostage deal in Qatar

Israel is expected to send a delegation to Qatar on Thursday to discuss proposals for additional hostage releases. Qatar and Egypt have described Alexander’s release as a positive sign for potential truce talks.

Alexander was born in Tel Aviv and raised in New Jersey. He served in an elite infantry unit and was taken captive during the 7 October 2023 attack by Hamas, in which about 1,200 people were killed and 251 hostages taken. Of those, 58 hostages remain, with up to 23 believed to be alive.

According to the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry, 52,829 people have been killed in Gaza during Israel’s military campaign, including 2,720 since operations resumed in March.

(With agency inputs)