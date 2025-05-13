Sanctions relief in sight? Syria's al-Sharaa may offer Trump key deals

US President Donald Trump is reportedly considering relaxing sanctions on Syria following diplomatic gestures from President Ahmed al-Sharaa, who has proposed several concessions — allowing American firms to tap into Syria’s natural resources and the construction of a Trump Tower in Damascus.

Trump is expected to hold a meeting with Ahmed al-Sharaa , during his upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia. Al-Sharaa remains officially designated as a terrorist by the United States. The meeting is reportedly set to include key figures such as Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun. Al-Sharaa, who assumed power in Syria earlier this year, will join the talks as part of this broader diplomatic gathering.

Syria is reportedly making a bold move to win support of Trump by proposing the construction of a Trump Tower in Damascus, Reuters reported. This initiative, led by al-Sharaa, also hints at a potential peace agreement with Israel — a significant shift in the region’s diplomatic stance.

ALSO READ: Syrian Prez Ahmed al-Sharaa forms transitional govt with diverse cabinet In a bid to persuade the US to lift sanctions previously aimed at the Assad regime, al-Sharaa is expected to propose a series of compromises. These may include allowing American companies access to Syrian natural resources, resembling Ukraine-style deals involving mineral extraction, according to The Times.

The news report mentions Al-Sharaa may be open to negotiations to join the Abraham Accords — agreements that have already seen the UAE and Bahrain normalise ties with Israel. Additionally, he could propose creating a demilitarised zone or permitting an ongoing Israeli security presence in southwestern Syria, near the Golan Heights. Trump’s administration had previously recognised Israeli sovereignty over the Golan region in 2019.

Divided opinions within Trump’s team

Despite the potential diplomatic breakthrough, Trump’s advisers are reportedly split over the advisability of such a meeting. Tulsi Gabbard, now serving as the director of national intelligence, is among those said to be sceptical or outright opposed to the meeting. Others, such as West Asia envoy Steve Witkoff, are believed to be more supportive, viewing Trump’s unorthodox approach to diplomacy as a possible advantage in deal-making, the news report said.

Trump begins West Asia tour with Saudi Arabia visit

President Trump is scheduled to land in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, marking the first leg of a three-nation West Asia tour that will also include stops in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump to open his Mideast trip by visiting Saudi crown prince According to the White House, the trip represents a “historic return to the Middle East” and serves as Trump’s first official state visit since beginning his second term. The administration said the president will prioritise “strengthening ties” during his time in the region.

Trump’s objectives for the tour include attracting significant foreign investment into the United States and advancing diplomatic efforts on major regional challenges. These include negotiations aimed at achieving a ceasefire in Gaza and pushing forward normalisation talks between Saudi Arabia and Israel.

In Saudi Arabia, Trump’s primary goal is to secure a substantial economic commitment from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The president is aiming for a $1 trillion investment in US industries — an increase from the crown prince’s earlier pledge of $600 billion.

(With agency inputs)