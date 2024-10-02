Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Indian Embassy issues advisory after Iran launches attack against Israel

Indian Embassy issues advisory after Iran launches attack against Israel

Earlier in the day, the IDF initiated limited, localised, and targeted ground raids based on precise intelligence against Hezbollah terrorist targets and infrastructure in southern Lebanon

Iran-Israel, Iran Israel flag

Photo: Shutterstock.com

ANI Middle East
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2024 | 6:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Following Iran's ballistic missile attack on Israel, the Indian Embassy has advised its citizens to remain vigilant and follow safety protocols as instructed by local authorities.

"Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel within the country, and stay near safety shelters. The Embassy is closely monitoring the situation and is in regular contact with Israeli authorities to ensure the safety of all our nationals," the embassy stated in its advisory.

"In case of any emergency, please contact the 24/7 helpline of the Embassy:Telephone:A. +972-547520711B. +972-543278392Email: consi.telaviv@mea.gov.in.Those Indian nationals who have yet to register with the Embassy are requested to do so at the following link: https://forms.gle/ftp3DEXgJwH8XVRdA," the Indian Embassy posted on X.

 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On Tuesday, in a significant escalation of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, Iran launched a missile attack on Israel. In a statement, the IDF reported that all Israeli civilians are currently in bomb shelters as rockets are being fired from Iran towards Israel.

The IDF also noted that Hezbollah is retaliating after their plans to massacre Israeli civilians were exposed, launching a barrage of rockets at innocent civilians. According to the Jerusalem Post, 102 missiles have been fired at Israel, with sirens continuing to sound across the country, as reported by the Times of Israel.

The IDF stated that approximately 10 million civilians are being targeted by Iranian projectiles.

Earlier in the day, the IDF initiated limited, localised, and targeted ground raids based on precise intelligence against Hezbollah terrorist targets and infrastructure in southern Lebanon. These targets, situated in villages near the border, pose an immediate threat to Israeli communities in northern Israel. The IDF noted that these operations are part of a carefully planned strategy developed by the General Staff and the Northern Command, for which IDF soldiers have been training over recent months.

The Israeli Air Force and IDF Artillery are providing support to the ground forces with precise strikes on military targets in the area. The IDF stated that these operations have been approved and are being carried out in accordance with the political echelon's decision.

Operation "Northern Arrows" will continue based on the situational assessment and in parallel with combat operations in Gaza and other arenas, the IDF added.

This escalation follows Israel's recent decisive strike against Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon, which resulted in the killing of Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah in an airstrike. Earlier in July, Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh was also killed in Tehran. Iran had vowed retaliation in both instances.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Lebanon Strikes

Russia asks Israel to withdraw troops from Lebanon, warns of escalation

Israel

Israel says Iran launched missiles, warns residents to shelter in place

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin

Pentagon chief warns Iran of 'serious consequences' if it attacks Israel

Abhimanyu Singh, UK Labour Party Councillor

India has major role for peace in Gaza, Ukraine: UK Labour Party Councillor

Lebanon Strikes

Iran not to send forces to Lebanon, Gaza as Israel hints at new ground op

Topics : Israel-Iran Conflict Israel-Palestine Middle East Hezbollah

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 02 2024 | 6:56 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market HolidayJ&K Assembly election Phase 3 LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEKRN Heat Exchanger IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon