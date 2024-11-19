French farmers escalate protests against EU-Mercosur trade agreement

French farmers escalated protests on Monday against the European Union-Mercosur trade agreement, citing fears of unfair competition. Backed by their government, they argue the deal would threaten their livelihoods by allowing a surge of South American agricultural imports produced under less stringent environmental standards.

In Beauvais in northern France, dozens of farmers with about 50 tractors disrupted traffic before walling up a government office tasked with enforcing environmental standards. The protesters dumped manure and tires in front of the building and moved to the local prefecture, where they set up a noisy camp with firecrackers.

"The government slept on its agriculture, so we won't let them sleep," said Regis Desrumaux (54), head of the FDSEA Oise farmer's union. "Last year, we protested for the same reasons -- too much paperwork, overly strict norms, not enough help from the state. Now, with unfair competition from South American products boosted with hormones and GMOs, it's the final straw." Armelle Fraiture, a 25-year-old who took over her family's 300-cow farm in the Beauvais region earlier in the year, expressed concerns about the prospect of South American beef products hitting the French market.

"My partner and I want to do this for the rest of our lives, but we don't earn much from our farm right now," said Fraiture, who is a representative of Jeunesse Agricole Oise, a local union for young farmers. "I feel that the horizon is bleak and that our work is disrespected." Elsewhere, protesters burned vine stems in Bordeaux and blocked the "Europe Bridge" in Strasbourg. The FNSEA, one of France's main farming unions, reported over 85 demonstrations nationwide on Monday.

Proponents of the agreement argue that it would significantly boost economic ties between Europe and South America by eliminating tariffs on European exports, notably for machinery, chemicals and cars, thereby enhancing market access and creating lucrative opportunities for European businesses.

The EU and the Mercosur trade bloc, composed of Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay and Bolivia, reached an initial agreement in 2019, but negotiations stumbled due to opposition from farmers and some European governments, particularly France.

"It is unacceptable as it stands," said French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot.

But France's hands might be tied.

There are fears the agreement could be finalised at the G20 Summit in Brazil this week, or in the coming weeks. A partial deal, with many of the parts that French farmers find unsavoury, could be agreed over their heads since France does not hold veto power.

Other nations like Germany and Spain would like to see a far-reaching deal with their South American counterparts.

"There is a certain mythology surrounding Mercosur," said Spanish Farm Minister Luis Planas Puchades, who argues there is more at stake than just farming.

"Is the European Union interested, at this moment, in closing in on itself?" he asked ahead of an EU farm ministerial meeting on Monday. "Or is it interested, in this particular geopolitical context that we are experiencing, and especially after the North American election, in expanding the network of our trade agreements with third countries to maintain our economic and commercial influence as well? I think the answer is very clear." Leading the new protests in France are unions, who oppose provisions such as duty-free imports of beef, poultry and sugar, which they say create unfair competition. Coordination Rurale, a union linked to the far right, has promised an "agricultural revolt", including food freight blockades beginning Tuesday in Auch and Agen in southwestern France.

Earlier this year, farmers staged protests across France and elsewhere in Europe to protest EU regulations and financial problems, demand fairer agricultural policies and oppose the trade agreement.

French Agriculture Minister Annie Genevard has publicly opposed the EU-Mercosur trade agreement, citing risks of deforestation and health concerns linked to hormone-treated meat.

President Emmanuel Macron has also criticised the agreement unless South American producers meet EU standards.

Farmers say they are further frustrated by a European Commission audit that flagged hormone use in Brazilian beef exports. Their demonstrations aim to pressure the French government and EU officials to block or renegotiate the agreement.