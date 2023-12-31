Home / World News / Fresh drone strikes on Ukraine after Russia promises retaliation for attack

Fresh drone strikes on Ukraine after Russia promises retaliation for attack

The Ukrainian Air Force said Sunday that it had shot down 21 of 49 drones launched by Russian forces overnight

The Russian attacks came after shelling in the center of the Russian border city of Belgorod Saturday killed 24 people, including three children | File image
AP Kyiv

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2023 | 2:31 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Russia launched a fresh drone assault on Ukraine on Saturday night, after promising that strikes on the Russian border city of Belgorod earlier in the day would not go unpunished.

The Ukrainian Air Force said Sunday that it had shot down 21 of 49 drones launched by Russian forces overnight.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Twenty-eight people were wounded in an attack on the eastern city of Kharkiv, regional Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said Sunday. A central hotel, apartment buildings, kindergarten, shops and administrative buildings sustained damage, according to the regional prosecutor's office.

In the Kyiv region that surrounds the capital, a Russian drone attack caused a fire to break out at a critical infrastructure facility, local officials said. They did not identify the facility further.

The Russian attacks came after shelling in the center of the Russian border city of Belgorod Saturday killed 24 people, including three children.

A further 108 people were wounded in the strike, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said Sunday, making it one of the deadliest attacks on Russian soil since the start of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine 22 months ago.

Russian authorities accused Kyiv of carrying out the attack, which took place the day after an 18-hour Russian aerial bombardment across Ukraine killed at least 41 civilians.

Russia's Defence Ministry said it identified the ammunition used in the strike as Czech-made Vampire rockets and Olkha missiles fitted with cluster-munition warheads. It provided no additional information, and The Associated Press was unable to verify its claims.

This crime will not go unpunished, the ministry said in a statement on social media.

In an emergency meeting at the UN Security Council demanded by Russia Saturday night, envoy Vasily Nebenzya accused Kyiv of a terrorist attack. In comments carried by Russian state media, Nebenzya claimed Ukraine had launched a deliberate act of terrorism directed against civilians.

Also Read

Hollywood actors set to join writers' strike for a pay hike amid AI threat

IAF, Drone Federation of India to co-host Bharat Drone Shakti 2023

21 killed in Russia's Belgorod following aerial attacks across Ukraine

Syria casualty tolls in Homs drone strikes rises to 80 killed, 240 wounded

Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations

Pak, Afghan Taliban to make renewed efforts to ease tensions over TTP

India pushed for dialogue, diplomacy as conflicts raged around world in '23

Displaced, crossing borders: Afghan people make tough journeys to survive

China's factory activity contracts more than expected for 3 months in a row

Will launch 3 more spy satellites, build more nuclear weapons in 2024: Kim

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :RussiaRussia Ukraine ConflictDeath toll

First Published: Dec 31 2023 | 2:31 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story