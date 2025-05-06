Home / World News / Friedrich Merz elected German chancellor hours after historic defeat

Friedrich Merz elected German chancellor hours after historic defeat

He needed a majority of 316 out of 630 votes in a secret ballot but only received 310 votes in the first round well short of the 328 seats held by his coalition

Friedrich Merz
Merz received 325 votes in the second ballot. | Image: X@_FriedrichMerz
AP Berlin
1 min read Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 8:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Friedrich Merz succeeded Tuesday in his bid to become the next German chancellor during a second vote in parliament, hours after he suffered a historic defeat in the first round.

The conservative leader had been expected to smoothly win the vote to become Germany's 10th chancellor since World War II. No candidate for chancellor in postwar Germany has failed to win on the first ballot.

Merz received 325 votes in the second ballot.

He needed a majority of 316 out of 630 votes in a secret ballot but only received 310 votes in the first round well short of the 328 seats held by his coalition.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

AMETEK to acquire FARO Technologies in deal valued at $920 million

China's EV battery waste boom sparks gold rush in recycling sector

Oil prices rebound nearly 3% after drop, but oversupply fears weigh

Dollar under pressure as fading trade hopes boost rise of Asian currencies

Shingles vaccine may reduce heart disease risk by 23%, says report

Topics :Germany electionGermanyGerman elections

First Published: May 06 2025 | 8:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story